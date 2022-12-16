WuXi Biologics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. Removed from the U.S. Commerce Department's Unverified List

SHANGHAI, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio", 2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), announced that its subsidiary WuXi Biologics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. has been removed from the Unverified List (UVL) by the U.S. Department of Commerce, effective Dec. 16, 2022. Consequently, both subsidiaries WuXi Biologics Co., Ltd. and WuXi Biologics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. have been successfully removed from the UVL.

In February 2022, two subsidiaries of WuXi Biologics – WuXi Biologics Co., Ltd. and WuXi Biologics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. – were placed on the UVL due to delayed verifications required for the receipt of certain products exported from the United States. Subsequently, both subsidiaries successfully completed the on-site end-use checks conducted by the U.S. Department of Commerce, in coordination with China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM). WuXi Biologics Co., Ltd. was removed from the UVL on Oct. 7, 2022.

WuXi Biologics is committed to operating with the highest standard of compliance and in accordance with relevant laws and regulations.

