Lindsay Corporation Announces Partnership with Ceres Imaging

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, today announced a strategic partnership with Ceres Imaging, an Oakland, Calif., provider of high-resolution imagery analytics with support for precision agriculture.

The Ceres Imaging technology will populate high-resolution images in Lindsay's industry-leading FieldNET® platform, which enhances growers' ability to remotely monitor, control, analyze and apply irrigation recommendations. The addition of Ceres' imagery and access to its analytics platform will allow growers to monitor and adjust operations based on key indicators of crop performance such as emergence, canopy density, soil composition, water stress and nitrogen content. These indicators will provide valuable insights into crop health in alignment with Lindsay's smart pivot innovation roadmap and enhance the ability of growers to choose solutions uniquely tailored to their needs.

The data connection between the FieldNET and Ceres Imaging platforms will be two-way, with Ceres imagery provided and shown in the FieldNET platform. In-depth analytics and recommendations, powered by FieldNET data, will also be accessible within the Ceres Imaging platform. Sharing encrypted data with permission of the grower allows the two platforms to work more efficiently and provide custom recommendations for optimal yield while supporting growers' sustainable farming practices.

"Lindsay is committed to providing the latest technology to growers to help scale their organization and maximize yields," said Gustavo Oberto, President of Global Irrigation at Lindsay. "The Ceres Imaging offering is a natural addition to the toolkit we provide growers. We are excited about the work Ceres Imaging is doing with high-resolution thermal imaging and analytics today, especially as it pertains to precision irrigation, and the value this partnership will continue to create for our mutual customers. We know that no two fields, no two operations, no two crops are the same, so we are excited to provide our customers this choice among a suite of imaging options compatible with current and future irrigation innovations"

Ashwin Madgavkar, founder of Ceres Imaging, agreed. "Our passion for agriculture and helping growers maximize their potential is at the root of what we do at Ceres. We see that same passion and drive to create innovative solutions and analytics in Lindsay's product lineup. We're excited to partner with them and look forward to continued innovation."

Current FieldNET customers ready to act on this limited time offer should visit www.ceresimaging.net/fieldnet to learn more or to activate their Ceres account.

About Ceres Imaging

At Ceres Imaging, we believe the future of agriculture depends on providing farmers with the right tools—to cover more ground, make the most of their resources, and apply their skill and experience where it's needed most. That's why we have built precision agriculture solutions that help farmers reduce risk, increase yields and build more profitable and sustainable operations. By combining in field sensors with advanced analytics and high-resolution imagery, we provide the full picture of crop health. For more information, visit ceresimaging.net.

About Lindsay Corporation

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. Established in 1955, the company has been at the forefront of research and development of innovative solutions to meet the food, fuel, fiber and transportation needs of the world's rapidly growing population. The Lindsay family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic® center pivot and lateral move agricultural irrigation systems, FieldNET® remote irrigation management and scheduling technology, and industrial IoT solutions. Also a global leader in the transportation industry, Lindsay Transportation Solutions manufactures equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic moving on the world's roads, bridges and tunnels, through the Barrier Systems®, Road Zipper® and Snoline™ brands. For more information about Lindsay Corporation, visit www.lindsay.com.

Descriptions of expected smart pivot features are for informational purposes only. The development, release and timing of future product and feature rollouts remain at Lindsay Corporation's sole discretion. Any new or supplemental features, functionality and enhancements or timing of release of such features, functionality and enhancements are at the sole discretion of Lindsay Corporation and may be modified without notice. All descriptions of upcoming features, functionality and enhancements or other similar information do not represent a commitment to deliver any material, code or functionality and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision.

FieldNET, Zimmatic, Barrier Systems, Road Zipper and Snoline are trademarks or registered trademarks of Lindsay Corporation and/or its affiliates.

