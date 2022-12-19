Merryfield and Zooey Deschanel want to turn holiday shopping receipts into free gift cards

The holidays are for giving — and now Merryfield is making it even more rewarding. Now with the Merryfield app, you'll get rewards on every purchase you make

BOSTON, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (BUSINESS WIRE) – Merryfield PBC today announced a new app perk just in time for the holidays: Rewards on every paper receipt. After a six-month pilot of rewarding shoppers for every paper receipt, the better-for-you brands rewards network is making the program permanent. Starting this week and forevermore, it doesn't matter what you buy or where you shop, Merryfield will offer rewards on any submitted paper receipts from any store, giving consumers the easiest way to save on everyday purchases.

When rewarding consumers for every paper receipt, Merryfield has seen tremendous growth in consumer engagement with the app, which also led to higher sales for Merryfield partner brands. Inspired by this win-win combination, Merryfield is excited to permanently add these additional rewards for our community of consumers.

"There's tremendous consumer appeal for apps and programs that reward people for everything they buy, anywhere they shop. And why wouldn't there be?" said David Mayer, Founder and CEO of Merryfield. "The addition of rewards for every paper receipt is also about making the Merryfield app more inclusive. We want Merryfield to be a place for everyone. Now that we're rewarding everyone for all of their purchases everywhere they shop, it truly is."

The Merryfield app is the only app that consistently rewards consumers at least 5% back on thousands of products from popular better-for-you brands like Bob's Red Mill, Stonyfield Organic, Applegate and more. "Now consumers can also always get rewarded for uploading paper receipts from grocery stores, toy stores, restaurants, movie theaters, gas stations, bookstores, wine stores, even the gym. It doesn't matter where you shop, all those paper receipts can be turned into free gift cards to retailers like Target, Apple, Amazon, Starbucks and more. With the economy the way it is today, these incremental rewards are so appreciated by so many people," said Mayer.

And like everything with Merryfield, it's simple. Download the Merryfield app in the App Store or Google Play . Then take a picture of those receipts and just like that, you get rewards! Purchases on participating better-for-you brands earn additional rewards and shoppers can redeem Special Offers to earn even more. You can also connect certain digital retailers to your Merryfield account to get rewarded automatically on purchases from Merryfield participating brands.

"With all these additional rewards just from scanning any receipt on top of already great rewards for buying products from any of our better-for-you brand partners, free gift cards can add up fast for people. It's awesome," said Zooey Deschanel. "Inflation and rising prices are making it harder for people to keep to their healthier product choices. With 5% back or more on better-for-you brands, Merryfield can definitely help."

The holidays will come and go but rewards for every paper receipt you submit are here to stay. And to make things even more fun and rewarding, Merryfield rewards you twice as much for every paper receipt you submit compared to other similar apps.

To learn more about Merryfield, visit merryfield.com You can download the free Merryfield Rewards iOS app in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store .

Merryfield is a proud partner of No Kid Hungry. Merryfield believes no kid should go hungry, and because of those using the Merryfield app, we are able to contribute 1% of our revenue directly to No Kid Hungry to support their mission to end childhood hunger. Together, we've contributed more than $150,000 to end childhood hunger through our partnership with No Kid Hungry. That $150,000 translates to up to 1.5 million meals that go directly to kids in need.

About Merryfield:

Merryfield's app gives shoppers the easiest way to save on everyday purchases by simply scanning their paper receipts. Grocery stores, toy stores, restaurants, and movie theaters. It doesn't matter where. Now all those paper receipts can be turned into free gift cards from retailers like Target, Apple, Amazon, Starbucks and more. Consumers can earn even more rewards faster by purchasing products from any of Merryfield's participating better-for-you brands and redeeming special offers. Consumers can link certain digital retailer accounts to the app to get rewarded on these participating brand purchases automatically. Merryfield was named a finalist in the Corporate Social Responsibility Category of Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards .

