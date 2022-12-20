Academy Sports + Outdoors Makes Holidays Brighter with over $250,000 in Donations to Local Communities

Over the past three years, Academy has donated over $1 million during the holiday seasons

KATY, Texas, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports + Outdoors ("Academy") announces it donated over $250,000 to its local communities this holiday season. Academy activated more than 50 holiday shopping events across its footprint to give back to thousands and surprise hundreds of shoppers through its annual "Traveling Santa" initiative at each of its 268 stores throughout December.

"The holiday season at Academy Sports + Outdoors is our favorite time of year as we get to give back to our local communities and help customers have fun out there," said Lawrence Lobpries, SVP of Marketing, Academy Sports + Outdoors. "There is no greater joy than seeing children's faces light up when they get their first bike or show off their brand-new shoes. We hope these experiences and fun gifts give our customers a Christmas they will never forget."

Through its annual "Traveling Santa" initiative, Academy surprises customers doing their holiday shopping by helping pay for their holiday gifts. The company's charitable events include in-store shopping sprees, bike donations and other giveback initiatives in 50 communities across Academy's footprint. The events focused on giving back to first responders and children by donating to local chapters of the National Police Athletic League, HBCU partners, Boys & Girls Clubs, first responder organizations, and additional non-profit organizations.

To help make the donation events even more fun, Academy partnered with professional athletes like Houston Rockets' Kevin Porter Jr., Houston Texans' Nico Collins, Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence, Christian Kirk, Cam Robinson, and James Agnew; and professional sports teams such as the Houston Astros, Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys, Carolina Panthers, and the Atlanta Braves Foundation. Each of these groups and individuals helped Academy surprise local families, assist with the shopping spree, and spend time with the children.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 268 stores across 18 states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com .

