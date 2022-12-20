AMERICAN ORTHOPEDIC PARTNERS ACQUIRES PLATFORM NEW JERSEY PRACTICE WITH ADDITION OF PREMIER ORTHOPAEDIC ASSOCIATES

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Orthopedic Partners (AOP) today announced a new partnership with Premier Orthopaedic Associates (Premier), a full-service orthopedic practice spanning five counties in southern New Jersey. With deep roots in New Jersey and beyond, Premier will serve as the platform for AOP's growing presence in the tri-state area.

AOP is a physician-owned, physician-led national orthopedic practice achieving transformational change by offering surgeons an exclusive opportunity to maintain the best of private practice while leveraging the benefits of scale. AOP's partner physicians continue local governance while collaborating on national initiatives and accessing resources to grow their practices. This physician-owned partnership model fuels value creation, clinical innovation, and orthopedic excellence.

Jay Bronner, M.D., is CEO and founder of AOP. "With the right structure and with the right culture, physicians with an aligned vision of excellence deliver outstanding clinical value to the patients they serve," said Bronner. "Premier Orthopaedic Associates is joining forces with orthopedic surgeons from across the country dedicated to clinical excellence and sustainable growth."

Premier Orthopaedic Associates of Southern New Jersey was founded in 1998 by President and CEO Thomas A. Dwyer, M.D., and serves patients at 10 locations across five counties in South Jersey. Premier is a full-service orthopedic practice and its 33 providers, including physicians, physician assistants, physical and occupational therapists, care for patients of all ages and activity levels.

"Premier Orthopaedic Associates is driven by two fundamental goals. The first is to deliver academic quality specialized orthopedic care. The second is to provide all orthopedic care in a convenient one-stop-shop model," said Dwyer. "AOP offers the right partnership model for Premier Orthopaedic Associates and the physician leadership, with its focus on local autonomy, is a clear differentiator. With AOP's partnership and support, Premier will continue to work untiringly to serve the communities in which we live, work and play. We look forward to continuing to nurture our valued local relationships, including our long-standing partnership with Inspira Health."

AOP entered the New Jersey market in late 2021 through its partnerships with The Center for the Functional Restoration of the Spine and Atlantic Pediatric Orthopedics, both serving patients in Central New Jersey. The addition of Premier Orthopaedic Associates as a partner and platform will significantly expands AOP's New Jersey footprint and positions AOP for continued growth in the tri-state area and beyond.

About American Orthopedic Partners

AOP is a national orthopedic practice led by physicians and empowered by scale that drives clinical value through improved outcomes and lower costs. With a belief that health care must remain local, AOP provides operational expertise, recruiting support, business development and growth opportunities, revenue cycle optimization, and quality initiatives to improve care delivery. Learn more about AOP's physician-led partnerships at aorthopartners.com.

About Premier Orthopaedic Associates

Founded in 1998, Premier Orthopaedic Associates is a full-service orthopedic practice specializing in sports medicine, arthroscopic reconstruction, joint reconstruction, neck and spine care, pain management, hand and wrist surgery, foot and ankle injuries, trauma and fracture treatment, general orthopedics, and physical and occupational therapy. Learn more at poasnj.com.

Media Contact:

Kristy Lucero

Lovell Communications

kristy@lovell.com

View original content:

SOURCE American Orthopedic Partners; Premier Orthopaedic Associates