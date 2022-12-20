Aryaka Wins Fierce Innovation Award for its Managed SD-WAN and SASE Services

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aryaka®, the leader in Unified SASE solutions, announced today that it has won a Fierce Innovation Award for its managed SD-WAN and SASE services in the business services category.

Aryaka (PRNewsfoto/Aryaka) (PRNewswire)

The Fierce Innovation Awards recognize the creators, makers, and doers of outstanding services and equipment announced in the past 12 months. Winners are selected by a team of industry judges, including analysts and service providers, and acknowledge the most visionary operators, service providers, and vendors for their commitment to next-generation business and consumer offerings.

"As a customer-first organization, our managed services are critical to the success of our business and, most importantly, our customers' businesses, so winning a Fierce Innovation Award in this area is very rewarding," said Renuka Nadkarni, Chief Product Officer, Aryaka. "Whether it's freeing up internal resources, providing a one-stop-shop that eliminates finger-pointing between network and security teams or tech vendors and service providers, or consistently evolving our product offerings to address client demands, we're relentless in trying to deliver an excellent customer experience."

In October 2022, Aryaka launched the industry's first Zero-Trust WAN, based on its Unified SASE and SD-WAN architecture. This is also delivered as a managed service. Combined with its Firewall-as-a-Service, Aryaka ensures customers have flexible perimeter security for distributed users, devices, and applications that provides benefits such as:

Improved patch and update readiness

Reduced operational complexity

Correlated view across events

Reduced vendor portfolio

Reduced total cost of ownership (TCO)

Increased capital efficiency

The Fierce Innovation winners are featured in the Fierce Innovation Report, which is now available for download at: https://www.fiercetelecomawards.com/fiercetelecomawardsco/2022-winners.

For more information about Aryaka's managed SD-WAN and SASE solutions, visit: www.aryaka.com/managed-wan-services and https://www.aryaka.com/managed-sase/.

About Aryaka

Aryaka is the leader in fully managed SD-WAN and SASE solutions and the first to deliver a Zero Trust WAN based on a Unified SASE architecture. A Gartner "Voice of the Customer" leader, Aryaka meets customers where they are to help them overcome their network and security challenges with ease and an excellent customer experience. Aryaka's flexible architecture and all-in-one service are designed to modernize enterprises of any size, enabling them to defy convention and future-proof their businesses. The company's customer base is comprised of hundreds of global enterprises, including several in the Fortune 100.

North America Aryaka Media Contact:

Dex Polizzi

Lumina Communications for Aryaka

aryaka@luminapr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aryaka