Birdcall, Rapidly Growing Colorado-Based Restaurant and Technology Concept, Announces Mark Lohmann as CEO

Mark Lohmann, former President of REGO Restaurant Group, joins Birdcall as CEO while Peter Newlin, Birdcall's Co-Founder and former CEO, moves to a newly created role as CXO

DENVER, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Birdcall, an elevated QSR restaurant brand focused on natural chicken with a proprietary and vertically integrated technology platform, announced today that Mark Lohmann, most recently the President of REGO Restaurant Group, will become the brand's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The innovative restaurant company currently has nine restaurants in Colorado and Arizona and will double in size in 2023 while expanding into Texas. Current CEO and Co-Founder, Peter Newlin, who has held the position since the brand's inception, will become the company's first Chief Experience Officer (CXO). As Birdcall embarks upon a new growth phase, including the concept's first four restaurants in North Texas, the brand will rely heavily on Lohmann's experience scaling restaurant brands.

"Birdcall is competitively advantaged and differentiated versus other brands in a unique and special way," says new Birdcall CEO Mark Lohmann. "We have a leading edge and proprietary technology ecosystem, high-quality natural chicken, superior hospitality, and some of the best food you can get anywhere. When combined with our active and thoughtful involvement within each of our communities, we can grow in an exciting way. I couldn't be more thrilled and honored to join and to work alongside Peter and the rest of the team to grow this exceptional brand."

Prior to joining Birdcall as the new CEO, Lohmann was President of REGO Restaurant Group, the parent company of Quiznos and Taco Del Mar. Lohmann has deep experience in the restaurant industry, and has worked for brands such as Qdoba Mexican Eats, Jack in the Box, and Rusty Taco, and was also a consultant for The Boston Consulting Group.

"We are thrilled Mark is joining Birdcall as he has the technical experience to advance the Poncho POS platform and the leadership talent to scale Birdcall in a sustainable and thoughtful way," says CXO Peter Newlin. "Connecting with Mark was seamless as he shares the same vision for Birdcall. I very much look forward to supporting Mark as he guides the brand to the future while continuing to build industry-changing technology. I am confident that we will exceed our growth goals with Mark at the helm," says Newlin.

Newlin co-founded Birdcall with restauranteur and business partner, Jean-Philippe Failyau. The pair also operates Gastamo Group, the parent company to local Denver restaurants Park Burger, Homegrown Tap & Dough, Perdida, Lady Nomada, and Park & Company.

Birdcall is backed by Denver-based, Mantucket Capital, a private investment firm with over $3 billion of capital under management from a single limited partner.

"The Mantucket team is grateful to Birdcall's co-founder, Peter Newlin, for his leadership and industry-leading innovation and creativity in establishing and growing the Birdcall brand over the years," says Mantucket Capital Managing Director Brian Mankwitz. "We appreciate Peter leading the effort to identify and bring Mark on board and are delighted to support Peter in his new role as Chief Experience Officer. We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Mark Lohmann to lead the Birdcall team and are excited for Mark to accelerate Birdcall's growth and momentum in Colorado, Texas, Arizona, and beyond. We believe this team is optimally poised to ensure we are providing guests with unmatched hospitality, and crave-worthy meals, and that we are maximizing impact in the communities in which we operate, and will continue to cement Birdcall as the leading emerging restaurant brand in the United States."

About Birdcall

Colorado-based Birdcall opened its first location in Denver's historic Five Points neighborhood in 2017, offering a new kind of quick-service dining experience that encompasses fresh and natural chicken, superior hospitality and service, innovative art and design, and proprietary technology. Known for its all-natural chicken and gourmet salads, Birdcall is changing how people view fast-casual food, making high-quality meals approachable and affordable. The brand has nine locations across two states (Colorado and Arizona). Birdcall is invested in the communities in which the brand operates and donates a percentage of sales to local nonprofits, schools, and similar organizations.

For more information about Birdcall, visit eatbirdcall.com and follow them on Instagram, TikTok , and Facebook . For media information or interviews with Birdcall CEO Mark Lohmann or CXO Peter Newlin, contact Sarah Shepard, Director of Marketing, by email at sarah@eatbirdcall.com

