GENESIS ELECTRIFIED G80 EARNS IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK PLUS DESIGNATION

Electrified G80 earns TOP SAFETY PICK PLUS designation, joining the entire tested 2022 Genesis lineup with top honors





Fourth year in a row entire Genesis lineup of eligible tested vehicles has earned top honors from IIHS

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) announced that the first-ever 2023 Genesis Electrified G80 has been designated as TOP SAFETY PICK PLUS. With this award, the Electrified G80 joins GV60, GV70, GV80, G70 (applies only to vehicles built after June 2021), G80, and G90 as IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK PLUS for 2022. This marks the fourth year in a row that the entire Genesis lineup of eligible tested vehicles has earned top honors from IIHS.

"Genesis continues to prioritize safety at the forefront of everything we do," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "We are pleased with this recognition from IIHS, further highlighting the importance we put on keeping our customers safe."

All Genesis models are equipped with a comprehensive suite of state-of-the-art active and passive safety technologies including Forward Collision Avoidance-Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Blind-Spot Collision Warning and more. Each vehicle in the Genesis line-up offers a standard suite of advanced safety features that help avoid crashes and provide advanced occupant protection when crashes do occur. These advanced safety systems enabled the Electrified G80 to earn the IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK PLUS award.

"We are pleased to earn this IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK PLUS award recognizing our high standards for safety in the Electrified G80 and across our lineup," said Brian Latouf, global chief safety officer of Genesis.

Genesis vehicles are equipped with the latest in safety and driver assistance technologies, including:

Eight or more standard airbags, including some of the only front center airbags on the market in all models introduced from 2021, helping to protect front cabin occupants in the event of a collision

Forward Collision Avoidance-Assist i , which can help mitigate the risks of collisions with detected vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists in certain conditions

Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist ii , helping reduce the chance of potential impact with a vehicle that is detected in the blind spot

An innovative platform – with strong focus on safety – including passenger compartment protection and reinforcement areas using advanced high strength steel for rigidity and safety.

Genesis Connected Services and Connected Care:

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including the 2023 MotorTrend Car of the Year G90 along with G70, G80, GV60, GV70, and GV80 — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification with battery EVs, starting with its Electrified G80, GV60, and Electrified GV70 models. Genesis has stated its commitment to becoming an all-electric vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.

