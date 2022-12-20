Hexagon advances the integration of its positioning solutions into mass-production autonomous driving systems through a partnership with ZF Group

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon AB, a global leader in digital reality solutions combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies, today announced a key partnership with ZF Group that will advance the integration of its software positioning engine and GNSS correction services into mass-production ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) and autonomous driving systems. Hexagon's safety-certifiable software positioning engine and correction services will be integrated into ZF's ProConnect connectivity platform, which enables full vehicle communication (vehicle-to-vehicle, vehicle-to-satellite and vehicle-to-network).



Like Hexagon, ZF, a German-based global technology company supplying systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial technology, is focused on the next generation of mobility – from electric vehicles to fully autonomous systems. Hexagon's correction services and software positioning engine leverage dual-frequency and multi-constellation GNSS signals along with tightly coupled inertial capabilities that accommodate vehicle dynamics in all driving conditions. Their integration is vital to providing the necessary functional safety, lane-level positioning accuracy and ASIL (automotive safety integrity level) rating that ZF's automotive telematics platform requires. ASIL is a risk classification system defined by the ISO 26262 international standard for the functional safety of road vehicles.



"The transformative potential of autonomous mobility has been a focus of ours for years, both on-road and off-road," says Hexagon President and CEO Ola Rollén. "We're thrilled to partner with ZF, a world leader in automotive electronics and control systems, to ensure this future is safe and works reliably. The partnership is a natural next step as we continue advancing safety and automation in the automotive and transportation industries."



Hexagon's GNSS positioning technology provides a solution capable of ASIL-B certification (level two of four in the risk classification system) that is intended for high-volume manufacturing and global fleet scalability. Hexagon's TerraStar-X PPP (precise point positioning) correction service ensures accuracy and positioning reliability for ADAS and all levels of autonomous driving solutions.



Hexagon and ZF will demonstrate their autonomous driving systems at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this January 5-8, 2023. Learn more and register for the joint demo here.

For further information, please contact:

Anton Heikenström, Investor Relations and Business Analyst, Hexagon AB, +46 8 601 26 26, ir@hexagon.com

Kristin Christensen, Chief Marketing Officer, Hexagon AB, +1 404 554 0972, media@hexagon.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/387/3687165/1746950.pdf Press Release

View original content:

SOURCE Hexagon