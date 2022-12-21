BillingPlatform Bolsters Customer Relationships with Q4 Product Enhancements

Leading revenue management solution enhanced with new capabilities to support the complete revenue lifecycle and power modern business models

DENVER, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform, the revenue management solution for today's innovative business models, announced its Q4 platform updates and product innovations with improvements to its CPQ solution to provide streamlined quoting features, new billing and payment capabilities that allow for additional revenue generation and enhancements to key connectors such as Avalara and GoCardless.

With continued investment in product capabilities, BillingPlatform is pleased to announce the following innovations to support evolving customer relationships:

Configure & Sell: The CPQ solution now provides a simplified and streamlined PDF quote generation feature for customers not requiring complex cost calculations. In addition, customers who operate e-commerce sites can calculate taxes on shopping carts so that buyers can view accurate cart amounts before making a purchase.





Bill & Invoice: Invoices can now be easily configured to support local languages. And for users of the Avalara tax engine, credits issued in BillingPlatform are now passed to Avalara to record the tax portion of the credit, preventing over-payment of taxes.





Pay & Collect: Customers now can generate additional revenue from credit card transactions by way of adding surcharge fees to electronic payments or enticing customers to pay early by offering a discount. Other payment enhancements include the ability to support refunds with the STAX Payment Gateway connector, the ability to separate cash between legal entities with the GoCardless connector and support for ACH payments with the Stripe and Adyen payment gateways.





Recognize & Report: Unique billing cycles including 4-4-4, 4-5-4, 4-4-5 or 5-4-5 are now supported out-of-the-box. Users can also create waterfall reports for complex financial reporting.





Nurture & Grow: Advanced security features have been added to the solution including inbound OAuth authentication, the ability to use encrypted fields throughout the application and more robust security role features used in deployment logic and recycle bin control.





Platform: The configuration deployment tool user interface (UI) has been redesigned for improved usability and performance through auto-bundling prerequisites to eliminate failures due to missing dependencies.

These Q4 innovations come on the heels of BillingPlatform recently announcing a contract extension with net2phone to support its international expansion and new customer wins with Tipalti and Emburse. BillingPlatform was also recently named a Leader by IDC in its 2022 MarketScape for Enterprise-focused Subscription and Usage Management Applications as well as named to Constellation Research's Smart Services Digital Monetization ShortList™ for 2022 and positioned as an Automated Revenue Management Market Leader by MGI Research based on an independent analysis of its product, management, strategy, finances and channels. The company was also honored by Best in Biz Awards for its third consecutive year, listed No. 2,396 on the 2022 Inc. 5000, named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and named a winner in the 2021 Colorado Companies to Watch list.

"Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, which is why these Q4 product innovations were made with their specific business requirements in mind," said Dennis Wall, BillingPlatform's CEO. "Over the past year, we've won new business because our innovative platform scales as our customers grow, and we remain committed to continuously improving our features and capabilities that will deliver even more value to them."

About BillingPlatform, Corp.

BillingPlatform's agile revenue management platform gives innovative enterprises the freedom to effectively monetize and deliver products and services that result in growth and competitive differentiation. Our industry-leading, cloud-based platform adapts to every unique business model and pricing structure. With global customers across multiple industries, including communications, transportation, manufacturing, banking, technology, energy, media and software, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs and improve overall customer experience. To learn more, visit billingplatform.com.

