Compassion Behavioral Health is Now In-Network with Cigna for Mental Health and Substance Abuse Treatment

Summary: CBH's partnership with Cigna will pave the way for more comprehensive treatment for people with mental health issues in Hollywood, Florida.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compassion Behavioral Health (CBH) is pleased to announce an exciting new partnership with the health insurance carrier Cigna (managed by Evernorth Behavioral Health, Inc), allowing CBH to extend its mental health services to more individuals and families. CBH hopes that the new arrangement will enable more patients and their families to benefit from its mental health and addiction services at its facility in Hollywood, Florida.

"We are excited to be able to extend our mental health and addiction services to more individuals in need throughout our community with this in-network partnership," says Ryan Needle, CEO. "This means Compassion Behavioral Health has a negotiated price for services set with Cigna, allowing for more affordable care and the acceptance of more plan types".

Residents and local businesses in South Florida want to see health insurance policies include more mental health services and rehabilitation as standard. CBH's Cigna partnership is a promising move in that direction.

CBH is a holistic and evidence-based care provider. While it offers traditional addiction treatment services, it also provides mental health treatment and interventions designed to address the root cause of poor well-being.

"We offer various levels of care to ensure personalized attention for each client," says Kristel Valdelamar, Clinical Director.

To facilitate this, CBH aims to provide patients with skills to approach their mental health in more productive ways. The mission at CBH stems from the concept "stories change here", giving every patient the tools and guidance to set them on a new path where they can discover their true selves.

CBH offers a wide array of mental health treatments in-house. Depending on the intensity and level of care (Residential, PHP, IOP), patients can get bespoke assistance with anxiety disorder, depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), bipolar, schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) at the same time as receiving treatment for addiction. Programs heal patients in an immersive treatment environment, combining talk therapy with a multidisciplinary psychiatric and clinical approach.

"We've got a blank page ready," Needle says rhetorically. "You've got the pen. Let's write your next chapter together."

For more details on the mental health services CBH offers, please visit compassionbehavioralhealth.com . To contact the facility directly, call (844) 999-0874.

SOURCE Compassion Behavioral Health