Deloitte Helps Clients Power the Future at CES 2023

WHAT: CES® will convene a global tech industry audience both in-person and digitally in 2023. During CES® 2023, Deloitte will focus on how it continuously engineers meaningful advantages for clients and society by drawing from world-class business knowledge and a full command of leading-edge technologies. Deloitte will address critical questions that could help clients not just talk about the future, but build it, such as: What kind of future do they envision? One that's more connected? More equitable? More promising?

WHO: Drawing from world-class business knowledge and full command of leading-edge technologies, Deloitte leaders will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the event to provide insights on the innovative strategies leading organizations are using to move forward with purpose and preparedness with the help of technology. Deloitte sessions will dive into the latest tech trends and are intended to help attendees discover how technology will impact how they live, work and play. To set up a meeting visit the Deloitte CES 2023 page here.

WHEN: Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 – Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023

WHERE: Official Show Locations can be found here.

KEY SESSIONS AND RELATED RESEARCH:

Interested in learning more about Deloitte at CES 2023? A full schedule of Deloitte's CES 2023 presence can be found here.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 415,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

