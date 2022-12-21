TD Synnex Recognized as Seal Shield Distributor of the Year

TD Synnex, a leading global distributor for the IT ecosystem, receives Distributor of the Year by Seal Shield

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seal Shield LLC announced today they have selected TD Synnex as Seal Shield Distributor of the Year. The award was presented by Seal Shield at the TD Synnex All-Stars Vendor Fair. The award celebrates TD Synnex as the top performing distribution partner, recognizing sales and growth, customer service and commitment to excellence.

"I am proud and honored to present TD Synnex with the 2022 Distributor of the Year award. TD Synnex has been a fundamental part of Seal Shield's growth since Seal Shield was founded in 2006. This award recognizes TD Synnex as Seal Shield's top performing distribution partner and their commitment to our shared goals," states Scott Filion, Chief Commercial Officer at Seal Shield.

In 2006, TD Synnex identified Seal Shield's washable and waterproof technologies as a niche product that complimented the original strategic products line (3PL group). Seal Shield started its sales the first year at $100,000 and has grown the business to a multi-million-dollar account at TD Synnex today.

"We are truly honored and humbled to receive this award from Seal Shield," said Sr. Vice President, Product Management at TD Synnex, Scott Young. "Our partnership with them embodies what TD SYNNEX Strategic Procurement is all about."

Seal Shield produces a weekly podcast, CleanTalk: The State of Infection Control, with CEO host, Bradley Whitchurch. Join the podcast on Wednesday, December 21st, to view the award ceremony and learn more about TD Synnex and their partnership with Seal Shield.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. TD SYNNEX is an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX' 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com.

