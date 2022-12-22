Fuse Oncology Names James Bauler New Chief Executive Officer

GREENSBORO, N.C., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuse Oncology, an oncology healthcare software solutions provider, today announces the promotion of James Bauler, MA, to chief executive officer of the company effective January 1, 2023. Formerly chief financial officer, Bauler has led both previous and current investment rounds, and is directly involved in all business, financial, and operational decisions at Fuse. He replaces founding CEO B.J. Sintay, PhD, DABR, also executive director of radiation oncology and chief physicist at Cone Health, whose plan to step down from the role was determined at the time of the company's founding in 2021 after the core product, S!GNAL, was developed there.

"I leave this role in very capable hands. James is the visionary who proposed we establish Fuse Oncology from the beginning, with a clear and decisive plan for developing our robust S!GNAL technology," Sintay says. "James has used his varied expertise and management skills to guide day-to-day operations and drive bigger-picture goals. I have tremendous confidence in his abilities and strategic mindset that will shape the success of the company."

Bauler is also principal at Cone Health Ventures, which has a portfolio of 16 health technology companies including Fuse, an industry innovator. He has managed international operations in a variety of complex, multinational settings including health system technologies, medical devices, and therapeutics. He is passionate about improving lives and driving health system efficiencies by using technology to reduce errors, optimize staff strengths, and grow revenues.

"It's been a privilege to work alongside B.J. as he led the spinout and launch of Fuse. We have a dynamic team, great partners, and a powerful platform to transform the radiation oncology experience." Bauler says. "If we want to improve healthcare in the U.S., we have to reduce the burden on providers, improve the patient experience, increase the efficiency, and decrease the cost—all while improving outcomes. As CEO, I am excited to see Fuse make this happen in radiation oncology."

In his new role, Bauler will be responsible for accelerating company growth; assembling an expanding, qualified team to support goals; refining business models; and ensuring the Fuse vision is carried out through delivery of a high-quality, intuitive suite of oncology solutions.

"After a broad search with an executive firm, the board determined that James Bauler was the best candidate to lead Fuse Oncology to the next level," says Jay Brennan, chairman of Fuse Oncology. "James, who has been a member of the leadership team from the beginning, has an impressive background in finance and operations that will serve the company well."

About Fuse Oncology: Fuse Oncology delivers SaaS solutions that break down healthcare workflow and data silos to create a seamless experience for clinicians in radiation oncology. By placing the broader electronic medical record system at the center of the architecture, Fuse eliminates duplicative and inefficient effort to enable a future where oncology care moves at the speed of patients.

