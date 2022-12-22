Jason Foundation Announces Partnership with Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 2nd, the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference (TNDAGC) kicked off a partnership with The Jason Foundation, Inc. (JFI) to further their mission for suicide prevention within the state. The Jason Foundation, headquartered in Hendersonville, is a nationally recognized leader in suicide awareness and prevention.

This new partnership will allow for the information, tools, and resources provided by The Jason Foundation to reach even more communities throughout the state. Together, the two groups will work with state agencies and other non-profits to raise awareness and provide additional resources to Tennesseans.

"This is a major step in our efforts to help address and prevent suicide in all counties across the state," remarked Clark Flatt, President of JFI. "Our collaborative effort with the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference will further cement our commitment of 'Local folks helping local folks' by taking resources and information to a community level across Tennessee that is seldom seen. Bottom line, our District Attorneys will help save lives and make lives better in communities they serve, as well as our great State."

"The District Attorneys have significant influence in Tennessee. The citizens of their districts respect them and listen to them. I am grateful that the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference has endorsed the mission of The Jason Foundation, Inc. in combating the 'silent epidemic' of suicide. This collaborative partnership will save lives in the 32 districts of Tennessee," said Paul Summers, Chairman of JFI and former District Attorney General and State Attorney General.

"The highest priority of government is public safety. Tennessee District Attorneys General work daily to keep their communities safe," said Guy R. Jones, the Executive Director of the TNDAGC. "We are excited to see this partnership further that goal and believe that together we will save lives."

About the Organizations

The Jason Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting the "silent epidemic" of youth and young adult suicide through educational programs for young people, educators, parents, and other community groups. Since their inception, The Jason Foundation has never charged a school, family, or community for use of their programs or materials. For more information or to find the closest JFI Affiliate Office, visit their website. www.jasonfoundation.com

The Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference was created by the General Assembly in 1961 to provide for a more prompt and efficient administration of justice in the courts of the state. It is composed of the elected District Attorneys General from the state's 32 judicial districts.

www.tndagc.org

