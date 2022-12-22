Wedgewood Homes' Maverick Design Debuts Public-Facing Company and Launches Wood Flooring Collection with BuildDirect

With its Expansion to Consumers and Partnership with BuildDirect, Maverick Design Aims to Bring its Approachable, High-Level Design Expertise to Clients Across the Country

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maverick Design , the award-winning, in-house design and creative studio at Wedgewood Homes , today announced it's bringing its approachable, high-level design expertise to consumers across the country. With this evolution, Maverick aims to help others achieve the same vision it has created for Wedgwood with a focus on sustainability, reviving homes, and celebrating existing architecture.

Maverick is also working on a number of collaborations, endorsement opportunities, products and services. In its first foray into brand collaborations, Maverick has partnered with BuildDirect , one of the leading carpet and flooring enterprises, to launch a collection of engineered wood floors . With this partnership, Maverick is introducing a limited collection of engineered hardwood floor options offering an elevated, wire-brushed texture in warm natural hues to create a timeless look that resonates across a diverse range of home styles, with the durability to withstand everyday home life.

"We're excited to launch our first brand partnership, and to do so with BuildDirect, a brand we've long respected and one in which we have incorporated in many of our projects," said Jessica Sommer, Vice President, Wedgwood Homes & Maverick Design. "With this partnership, our goal is to give consumers an elegant suite of durable and affordable flooring options that will transcend time and trends."

"BuildDirect is proud to partner with the acclaimed renovation experts at award-winning interior design firm Maverick Design," said Director of Sales, Dean Lunn. "The designers at Maverick are known for reimagining homes across the United States that are tastefully creative and invitingly livable. The Maverick Design Collection reflects this approach, featuring beautiful flooring that resonates a warm, diverse, and natural range of color. The finished surfaces are very durable to withstand everyday home life. We are excited to pull the curtain back on the Maverick Collection launch for 2023!"

Maverick's BuildDirect collection includes five variations of wood flooring with the enhanced durability of engineered multi-ply core. Offering a modern yet classic look, the subtle variation and textures are complemented by dark filler to bring out the natural characteristics of the oak. The combination of the real wood surface and multi-layered foundation delivers both style and outstanding performance, along with minimizing floor movement caused by fluctuating temperatures and moisture levels.

Maverick's BuildDirect collection can be purchased online or by calling 877.631.2845.

About Maverick Design: Maverick Design is an award-winning design and creative studio specializing in the renovation, revitalization, and reimagination of homes and commercial projects nationwide. Maverick Design is the creative division of its larger parent company, Wedgewood Homes, a privately held real estate company operating in 21 states with a rich history in revitalizing communities, one home at a time. Wedgewood, the parent company of Wedgewood Homes, has been in business since 1985.

