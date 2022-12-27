InventHelp Inventor Develops Plumbing Aerator Device (CCT-4745)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a master plumber and thought there should be a flow control device to allow the same amount of water to flow through the piping system," said an inventor, from Waterford, Ohio, "so I invented the SAVE AERATOR. My design would help prevent the water line from freezing."

The patent-pending invention provides a plumbing aerator device to prevent a water line from freezing. In doing so, it prevents pipes from breaking or bursting. It also increases efficiency and it would not require any maintenance. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households and businesses, plumbers, contractors, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

