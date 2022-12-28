Consumers Continue to Leverage Credit as Inflation Shows Some Signs of Cooling

December 2022 CreditGauge Powered by VantageScore™ Shows Some Consumers Still Struggling with Loan Balances and Delinquencies

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VantageScore released today the December 2022 CreditGauge, a monthly analysis designed to track consumer credit health in the United States. Overall consumer credit health remains stable with an average national VantageScore® credit score of 696 (a minor decline from 697, where it had been steady since March of this year).

CreditGauge data also suggests that while inflation pressure has eased, there are indicators that some consumers are struggling with their auto loans and credit card accounts. Moreover, as of the end of November, new credit card originations have slowed compared to last year during the important holiday shopping season.

Key findings from the most recent CreditGauge analysis include:

RISING MISSED AUTO LOAN PAYMENTS: Delinquencies on auto loans in the 30-59 days past due category demonstrated an increase of .51% versus the same period last year. This is still in line with pre-pandemic levels but an area to watch as consumers with lower credit scores could be more vulnerable to rising interest rates.

INCREASED LEVERAGE: Overall average total balances increased 6.0% compared to November 2021 and increased 0.4% compared to October 2022. Overall credit card balances in November 2022 increased to $5,600 with average utilization rates of 30.2% compared to $5,000 and 27.9% respectively 12 months prior (November 2021).

HOLIDAY SHOPPING CHECK-IN: Month-over-month, 3.46% of consumers opened a new credit card, a slight increase after a brief slowdown in October. Year-over-year, however, new credit card account activity is still below November 2021 levels of 3.70%.

ABOUT CREDITGAUGE POWERED BY VANTAGESCORE:

CreditGauge is provided both as a monthly report to industry stakeholders, as well as through a series of interactive tools at VantageScore.com. Stakeholders can use the tools to execute additional queries on credit metrics and compare current levels to a pre-pandemic timeframe (starting with January 2020). CreditGauge represents the views and opinions of VantageScore and does not necessarily reflect or represent the views and opinions of its affiliates and owners, including the Nationwide Credit Reporting Agencies (NCRAs), Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion.

About VantageScore Solutions

VantageScore Solutions develops consumer credit scoring models that combine the need for both financial inclusivity and dependable predictiveness across all scoring ranges. Known as an industry thought leader, the company's most recent models score approximately 96 percent of all adults 18 and older – including 37 million more people than conventional models – without sacrificing safety and soundness. As a result, lenders using VantageScore can extend credit to those who have been historically marginalized, including minority and lower-to-middle income Americans. VantageScore credit scores are used by thousands of lenders, landlords, utility companies, telecom companies, and many others to determine creditworthiness. Additionally, tens of millions of consumers rely on free access to their VantageScore credit scores to monitor their own creditworthiness.

VantageScore Solutions was launched in 2006 and is owned by America's three NCRAs – Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. Using a patent-protected tri-bureau methodology, VantageScore delivers time-tested, innovative, and more consistent credit scoring models across all three CRCs.

