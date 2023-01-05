Global Thought Leaders Continue to Join the VESTECK Advisory Team

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VESTECK, Inc. is proud to announce that another global Endovascular thought leader, Professor Michel Reijnen has agreed to join the VESTECK Scientific Advisory Board.

When asked about the patient benefits of the VESTECK, "SUTURE-TIGHT"™ catheter technology, Professor Reijnen said, "After >25 years of performing EVAR procedures we are still encountering the same problems as in the past. We therefore need novel solutions, adding different technologies to EVAR, in order to make the treatment more effective and durable."

The VESTECK "SUTURE-TIGHT"™ catheter secures endovascular aortic repair grafts (EVAR) to the aorta at the time of initial implant or during repair procedures.

Dr. Michel Reijnen is a Vascular Surgeon and Professor of "Endovascular Imaging and Innovation" at the University of Twente. Professor Reijnen conducts his Vascular and Endovascular procedures at Rijnstate Hospital, Arnhem, The Netherlands.

Known as a teacher and prolific author, Professor Reijnen is a sought-after speaker. He has published over 250 peer reviewed manuscripts and book chapters. He is a reviewer of several journals and a regular faculty member and speaker at several international symposia.

VESTECK CEO, Joe Rafferty commented, "we are honored to have Professor Reijnen join our Scientific Advisory Board. His comment on the need to make EVAR more durable, underscores the global nature of this challenge. Our goal at VESTECK is to do exactly as Professor Reijnen and our SAB suggests."

On the VESTECK Scientific Advisory Board, Professor Reijnen joins global thought leaders: Sean Lyden MD Cleveland Clinic, Daniel Clair MD Vanderbilt Univ., Prof. Andrew Holden Auckland Hosp NZ, William Gray MD Main Line Health, Dai Yamanouchi MD Univ. Wisconsin, Sukgu Han MD USC, Venkatesh Ramaiah MD Honor Health and David Deaton MD InRoad Med.

VESTECK is in preparation for a 100-patient clinical trial.

About Vesteck Inc.:

VESTECK, Inc. (WWW.VESTECK.com) is an early-stage medical device company focused on bringing their proprietary technology to the aortic repair and structural heart markets. The first product, the "SUTURE-TIGHT"™ nitinol suture delivery catheter will bring a novel technology to the endovascular aortic repair market, solving a significant worldwide challenge.

