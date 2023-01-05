OLAPLEX HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ: OLPX) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX)

Did you lose money on investments in Olaplex Holdings? If so, please visit Olaplex Holdings, Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com to discuss your rights.

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. ("Olaplex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OLPX) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on or around September 30, 2021 (the "IPO" or "Offering"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California and alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1933.

Olaplex manufactures and sells hair care products. The Company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. Olaplex purports to participate in the "prestige segment" of the haircare market, which the Company claims is "expected to be the fastest growing segment of the global haircare market from 2020 to 2025."

On August 27, 2021, Olaplex filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the SEC in connection with the IPO, which, after several amendments, was declared effective by the SEC on September 29, 2021 (the "Registration Statement"). On October 1, 2021, Olaplex filed a prospectus on Form 424B4 with the SEC in connection with the IPO, which incorporated and formed part of the Registration Statement (collectively, the "Offering Documents").

Pursuant to the IPO, Olaplex issued 73,700,000 shares of its common stock to the public at the Offering price of $21 per share for approximate proceeds of $1,466,445,750 to the Company, after applicable underwriting discounts and commissions.

The Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and was not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing its preparation. Specifically, the Offering Documents made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) macroeconomic pressures and competition in the haircare market were more robust than the Company had represented to investors; (ii) accordingly, the Company was unlikely to maintain its sales and revenue momentum; (iii) as a result, it was unlikely that the Company would be able to achieve the financial and operational growth projected in the Offering Documents; and (iv) as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

On September 29, 2022, a Piper Sandler analyst downgraded Olaplex to Neutral from Overweight, stating that her work revealed that "competition and misinformation pose growing risks to the company." In addition, the analyst indicated that she anticipated investments in marketing and education were needed to offset the headwinds and noted that there was "little room for valuation upside given the risks at play."

On this news, Olaplex's stock price fell $1.33 per share, or 12.15%, to close at $9.62 per share on September 29, 2022.

Then, on October 18, 2022, Olaplex issued a press release in which "the Company revised its guidance for the 2022 fiscal year". Olaplex said it now expects fiscal year 2022 revenue between $704 million and $711 million, significantly down from its prior guidance range of $796 million to $826M. Olaplex stated that "[t]he Company's updated guidance primarily reflects a slowdown in sales momentum that it attributes to macro-economic pressures, increased competitive activity including discounting, and a moderation in new customer acquisition, as well as inventory rebalancing across certain customers which the Company believes are in response to these same macro-economic pressures."

On this news, Olaplex's stock price fell $5.55 per share, or 56.69%, to close at $4.24 per share on October 19, 2022.

As of the time the complaint was filed, the price of Olaplex common stock continues to trade below the Offering price of $21 per share, damaging investors.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 17, 2023 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Olaplex common stock, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options

