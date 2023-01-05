Over 11,000 patients treated in ContinuEM's Showcase Comprehensive Urgent Care Center in the First Year

New Paradigm in Advanced Urgent Care to Have Major Impact on ER visits

LAKEWOOD, Calif., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ContinuEM™, a Quantem Healthcare, Inc. company, a comprehensive emergent and urgent care center, today announced that it had reached a significant milestone in treating over 11,000 patients since the opening of ContinuEM's showcase location in Lakewood, California. ContinuEM surpassed several other key metrics which include:

Patient Care

Healthcare System

Cost-effectiveness

"We are proud to have achieved these significant milestones which demonstrates our ability and commitment to changing the current care paradigm for unplanned medical care," said Dr. Freddy Sotelo, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board. "By providing a spectrum of treatment options and services for unplanned complaints, from emergent to urgent care, staffed with emergency medicine physicians, medical equipment, and advanced imaging, enables us to address 87% of emergency room presentations that until now was limited to the high-cost and long-wait hospital emergency rooms. We strive to continue this growth and improve access to healthcare, while reducing cost to all payors, for many more patients and in new locations to come", continued Dr. Sotelo.

ContinuEM is disrupting the traditional model of emergency and urgent care delivery with significantly shorter wait times and lower costs. Founded by seasoned ER physicians, ContinuEM has already achieved impressive results including a 94% reduction in wait times and a 71% decrease in cost for payors and patients. ContinuEM is quickly becoming a new leader in the urgent care industry, with high patient satisfaction and a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 87 compared to 39 for hospital ERs and 60 for urgent care centers. The showcase location has successfully demonstrated the founders' vision for their novel approach to improving access to high-quality comprehensive emergent and urgent care services.

"For many years, the current urgent and primary care systems have not effectively reduced unnecessary emergency room visits, which remains a major issue in our healthcare system. ContinuEM is addressing this problem by revolutionizing the way urgent care is delivered. By providing comprehensive and advanced services in the unplanned care space, they have demonstrated efficient management of most emergency room presentations in a timely manner at their showcase center located in Lakewood, California in Los Angeles County. ContinuEM is leading the way in improving healthcare for all and setting a new standard for managing emergency and unplanned care in the United States", said Jeb Dunkelberger, CEO of Promise Health Plan and former CEO of Sutter Health-Aetna, best-selling author, and a ContinuEM Advisor.

By providing immediate patient access to advanced capabilities such as onsite laboratories and advanced imaging, ContinuEM has improved access to care for patients with unplanned medical needs, resulting in a 404% increase in average daily patient visits since opening and a 55% decrease in hospital emergency room utilization. With the successful optimization of its innovative model of emergent and urgent care over the past year, ContinuEM believes it is now ready to expand access and bring this new standard of care to major areas throughout California within the next three years covering 19.6 million patient visits and grow nationwide in ten key states within five years. The planned expansion is driven by interest from potential strategic partners and healthcare-focused funds, and will allow ContinuEM to continue its mission of providing the highest quality care in a more timely and cost-effective manner, while also enhancing the healthcare experience for patients.

About ContinuEM

ContinuEM, a Quantem Healthcare, Inc. company, a comprehensive emergent and urgent care center with advanced capabilities, is positioned to be a leader in the healthcare delivery of unplanned medical issues. Founded and managed by two ER Doctors with extensive clinical and executive experience, ContinuEM offers a wide range of comprehensive treatment options and services that are not available in current urgent care centers and provides improved access to patients with unplanned medical needs at a lower cost that up until now has been limited to a traditional costly hospital ER visit. For more information, visit: www.continuemurgentcare.com

Forward-Looking Statements

ContinuEM and Quantem Healthcare, Inc. (collectively the "Company") cautions you that all statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, in some cases, can be identified by terms such as "believe," "aim," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "design," "intend," "expect," "could," "can," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," "should," "would," "contemplate," "project," "target," "tend to," or the negative version of these words and similar expressions. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Contact:

Office: (562)-213-9683

Email: marketing@quantemhealthcare.com

Continuem Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Continuem