Philadelphia Insurance Companies Names New Chief Claims Counsel, Five Senior Vice Presidents

Jane North named Chief Claims Counsel. Five other Senior Vice Presidents promoted in Claims, Marketing, Underwriting, and Insurance Operations.

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia Insurance Companies (PHLY) announces the promotion of Senior Vice President Jane North to Chief Claims Counsel. PHLY is also promoting John Bearman, Ann Bronczyk, Michael Freeman, John P. Kirby, and Julie Perkins to Senior Vice President.

Ms. Jane North currently serves as Senior Vice President of Claims and will take on the new title of Chief Claims Counsel. She is responsible for overseeing all litigated claims nationwide. In addition to supervising a claims team of over 400, she manages outside legal counsel and expenses. Before joining PHLY, she served as a trial lawyer in Philadelphia for nearly 25 years. Ms. North graduated from King's College magna cum laude with dual degrees in theology and political science. She also graduated from the Villanova University School of Law. She is currently a board member of the Villanova Law Women's Network and is on the advisory board for CityTeam Chester.

Mr. John Bearman has 25 years in the insurance industry and started with PHLY in 2003 as an underwriter. He became regional underwriting manager in 2007 and assistant vice president in 2011. Since taking over as vice president of commercial lines underwriting for PHLY's Midwest Territory in 2016, he's helped that region grow in premium by 25% and led several company-wide initiatives around property and umbrella capacity management. John earned his bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Indiana University and holds several insurance designations, including CPCU, AU, AIC, AIM, ARM, and ARe.

Ms. Ann Bronczyk has more than 38 years of claims experience, with most of those years in the professional liability claims area. She joined PHLY in 2002 as a claims supervisor and was promoted to assistant vice president in 2010. For the past eight years, she's led PHLY's management and professional liability claims team as Vice President. Ms. Bronczyk has been responsible throughout her career for directors and officers/employment matters and nearly every professional liability line of business available from PHLY. She graduated from the University of Dayton with a bachelor's degree in communications with minors in both management and criminal justice, and also holds an RPLU designation.

Mr. Michael Freeman takes over as Senior Vice President of Marketing in PHLY's Western Territory which covers 13 states from Colorado to California, including Hawaii and Alaska. Since joining PHLY in 2006 as a Marketing Representative in California, he's held multiple leadership roles with the most recent being regional vice president of the Sunbelt Region. In addition to helping grow that region, he's played key roles in several leadership programs and product committees. Mr. Freeman graduated from the University of California Berkeley in 2000 with a bachelor's degree in legal studies. He is also on the Board of Directors at JSerra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano.

Mr. John P. Kirby is a 35-year claims professional and joined PHLY in 2001. Since joining PHLY, he has focused on handling and managing large property claims. He has held several positions in the claims team including supervisor and assistant vice president. He was named vice president in 2014 and is responsible for all aspects of property claims, including claims management and litigation. Mr. Kirby graduated from West Chester University with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and a minor in psychology. He serves as President on the Board of Directors for the Insurance Placement Facility of PA and DE.

Ms. Julie Perkins joined PHLY in 2009 as a commercial lines underwriter in PHLY's Central Region. After several underwriting roles, she was named Vice President of PHLY's centralized underwriting unit in 2018. In this role, she oversees underwriting operations covering renewals, endorsements, policy administration, and account management teams. Julie graduated from Baker University with a master's degree in business administration. She holds multiple designations including her CPCU, ARM, and AIM.

About Philadelphia Insurance Companies

Philadelphia Insurance Companies designs, markets, and underwrites commercial property/casualty and professional liability insurance products incorporating value added coverages and services for select industries. The Company is rated "A++" (Superior) by AM Best Company and "A+" for counterparty credit and financial strength by Standard & Poor's. In business for over 60 years, PHLY is nationally recognized as a member of Ward's Top 50, one of the Best Places to Work in Insurance, and one of the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America. The organization is strategically located across the United States to provide superior service. For more information, please visit www.PHLY.com

