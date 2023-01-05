PrePass Safety Alliance Announces Chris Murray as President of PrePass

Transformational leader brings more than two decades of transportation, bypass, and tolling technology experience to PrePass.

PHOENIX , Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PrePass Safety Alliance today announced that Chris Murray has been named President of PrePass LLC effective January 1, 2023

Murray is a transportation technology executive with an extraordinary track record of success. Most recently, he served as President and CEO of Kapsch TrafficCom North America (Kapsch), where he led the company's transformation into a leading transportation technology and services company. During his time with Kapsch, the organization expanded its offerings to include end-to-end connected mobility systems, software, and services to the broader Intelligent Transportation technology marketplaces such as Electronic Toll Collection, Urban and Highway Traffic Management, Commercial Vehicle Systems and Connected Vehicle (V2X) solutions.

"Chris' broad range of experience in connected truck technology will allow PrePass to enhance our best-in-class bypass and tolling services and aggressively expand into new markets and opportunities on day one," said Mark Doughty, President and CEO of PrePass Safety Alliance. "I am thrilled to announce this exceptional leader as the new President of PrePass. He is perfectly suited to lead the team and program into the future."

Murray joined Kapsch as part of the acquisition of Mark IV IVHS, a designer and manufacturer of RFID systems and components used to enable Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) systems, commercial vehicle operations, and traffic management systems, where he was President. Prior to Mark IV, Murray held several executive positions at CHEP, a $4.0B+ global logistics services company. Murray got his start in the transportation industry with Ryder Logistics and Bridgestone Corporation, including three years in Tokyo, Japan, in several operations, marketing, and strategy roles.

"I am proud to take on this role and eager to lead the talented, innovative, and dedicated team at PrePass," said Murray. "I look forward to guiding this great organization through its next chapter, fully realizing our place at the forefront of smart transportation systems that make trucks, enforcement, and infrastructure safer and more efficient."

Murray takes the helm of PrePass as it rebrands from its previous name, PrePass Safety Alliance acquired the technology firm that Murray will lead in June 2022. Since its inception 30 years ago, the connected vehicle organization acted as the primary vendor for the Alliance and has been held by a succession of commercial giants, including Lockheed Martin, Xerox, and Conduent. In 2018, it was spun off as a stand-alone company named CVO, which has been rebranded as PrePass.

About PrePass Safety Alliance:

Founded in 1993, PrePass Safety Alliance is a non-profit public-private partnership established to improve commercial transportation safety and efficiency. The Alliance membership comprises trucking industry leaders and state agency representatives to ensure that PrePass services balance safety and efficiency priorities. To date, the Alliance has invested more than $900 million nationwide to deploy services to improve safety, reduce truck-related emissions and preserve highway infrastructure. For more details, visit https://www.prepassalliance.org/.

About PrePass:

PrePass® is North America's most reliable and technologically advanced weigh station bypass and toll management platform. PrePass specializes in systems integration, bringing together complex technologies to enable innovative V2x, connected vehicles, and electronic payments while improving highway safety and efficiency. PrePass accomplishes its goals by developing, implementing, and operating advanced IT solutions for the transportation sector. PrePass is the only preclearance provider owned and operated in the United States. For more details, visit www.prepass.com.

