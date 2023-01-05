Secureworks to Participate in Upcoming Needham Growth Conference

ATLANTA, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX), a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced that it is scheduled to present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Thursday, January 11, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

www.secureworks.com (PRNewsfoto/SecureWorks, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The presentation will be webcast live and archived on Secureworks' Investor Relations website at https://investors.secureworks.com/.

About Secureworks



Secureworks® (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a global cybersecurity leader that protects customer progress with Secureworks Taegis™, a cloud-native security analytics platform built on 20+ years of real-world threat intelligence and research, improving customers' ability to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations, and automate the right actions.

Connect with Secureworks via Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook



Contact Information

Investor Inquiries:

Kevin Toomey

VP, Investor Relations

862-338-9046

ktoomey@secureworks.com

Media Inquiries:

Nicole Catalano

Corporate Communications

415-295-5873

press@secureworks.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Secureworks, Inc.