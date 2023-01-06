Spotter and Havas Media Group North America Expand Partnership

The partnership provides impactful capital to diverse YouTube creators

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spotter, the company fueling the creator economy on YouTube, and Havas Media Group (HMG) North America, the media experience agency, are advancing their commitment to diverse creators via a second partnership. Together, Spotter and HMG will further enable brands to put money directly into the hands of YouTubers.

This next installment of impactful capital allows brands to play an even larger role in the growth and expansion of YouTube channels and select diverse creators. Following the success of the Spotter and HMG's initial commitment, leading to direct investments with YouTube creators, HMG has doubled down on their investment.

"Spotter and HMG's joint commitment to fueling diverse creators and supporting their overall expansion is the foundation of an ongoing, successful partnership," said Aaron DeBevoise, CEO and Founder of Spotter. "With HMG, we are excited to continue providing diverse YouTubers with the capital they need to grow their channels and build enterprises."

To date, Spotter has deployed 30% of capital to a diverse roster of creators from multicultural backgrounds. With a firm belief that multicultural marketing needs to be in every brand's DNA, Havas Media Group recently launched a specialized multicultural media practice to help brands meaningfully engage Hispanic, African American, Asian American, and LGBTQIA+ audiences and consumers. Spotter and HMG's shared desire to provide resources across these areas have helped curate a mission-driven partnership with a tangible impact.

"We're thrilled by the impact we've seen through our partnership with Spotter and are excited to expand our relationship into 2023," said Greg Walsh, CEO of Havas Media Group North America. "Not only will it help diverse creators build their businesses, it will also advance the industry in a meaningful and equitable way."

"We could not be more proud of the impact Spotter and HMG's partnership has had on the YouTube community," said Nick Johnson, Chief Revenue Officer of Spotter. "With this capital, brands can directly help creators grow and scale their business. Spotter and HMG are developing an entirely new avenue for diverse creator success."

Spotter is on track to deploy $1 billion to creators in 2023 – a commitment the team made to the YouTube creator community in February of 2022.

About Spotter

Spotter empowers top YouTube creators to accelerate their business and unleash their full creative potential by giving them access to the capital, knowledge, and community they need to succeed at scale. As the top provider of creator-friendly growth capital, Spotter tailors investments to meet the unique needs of each creator the company partners with, giving them the freedom to create without compromise.

Creators are then free to reinvest those funds however they choose, from hiring a team, to building their own production studios, and everything in between, all while maintaining total control over their catalogs, their channels, and their future earnings. In addition to funding, Spotter provides creators with in-depth data insights into the performance of their existing content, enabling them to leverage the full value of their library, as well as the value of future uploads and how they can improve performance in the future.

Spotter has already deployed over $740 million to YouTube creators to reinvest in themselves and accelerate their growth, with plans to reach $1 billion in investment in 2023. With a premium catalog that spans over 600,000 videos, Spotter generates more than 75 billion monthly watch-time minutes, delivering a unique scaled media solution to Advertisers and Ad Agencies that is transparent, efficient, and 100% brand safe. For more information about Spotter, please visit https://www.spotter.la/ .

About Havas Media Group:

Havas Media Group (HMG) is the media experience agency. HMG delivers this brand promise through the Mx System, where meaningful media helps build more meaningful brands. HMG is part of the Havas Group, owned by Vivendi, one of the world's largest integrated content, media, and communications groups. HMG also consists of two global media networks: Havas Media and Arena Media. The media experience agencies are home to more than 10,000 specialists across 150 countries worldwide, with 62 Villages. Global clients include Hyundai Kia, Puma, TripAdvisor, Michelin, Telefónica, Reckitt Benckiser, among many others.

For more information, visit the website or follow Havas Media Group on Twitter @HavasMedia, LinkedIn @Havas Media Group, Facebook @HavasMedia or Instagram @havas.

