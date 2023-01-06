Tech employment holds steady heading into 2023, CompTIA analysis reveals

Tech industry companies add workers for the 25th consecutive month; tech occupation unemployment rate drops to 1.8%

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology employment continues to hold steady to begin the new year, according to analysis of the latest labor market day by CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce.

CompTIA is the voice of the world's information technology industry. (PRNewsFoto/CompTIA) (PRNewswire)

"Despite the layoffs there continues to be more employers hiring tech talent than shedding it."

Technology industry companies added 17,600 workers in December, with job gains recorded in four of five sector categories, CompTIA's analysis of today's U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics #JobsReport reveals. It was the 25th straight month of net employment growth in the tech industry.

Employers throughout the economy added an estimated 130,000 tech workers in December, helping to drive down the tech occupations unemployment rate to 1.8%, compared to the overall national rate of 3.5%.1

Employer job postings for future tech hiring declined for the second consecutive month, but still totaled more than 246,000 in December. Positions for software developers and engineers accounted for nearly 30% of last month's jobs postings. IT support specialists, IT project managers, systems engineers and network engineers were also in demand.

"Another wave of positive tech employment data speaks to the many moving parts of a complex labor market," said Tim Herbert, chief research officer at CompTIA. "Despite the layoffs there continues to be more employers hiring tech talent than shedding it."

Washington, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and Dallas led the list of metro markets with the highest volumes of tech jobs postings, which Richmond (VA), Tallahassee (FL), Las Vegas (NV) and Lansing (MI) recorded the largest month-over-month increases in employer job postings. Among industry sectors, professional, scientific and technical services (38,654), finance and insurance (33,538) and manufacturing (26,763) reported the most activity.

CompTIA's analysis also shows that 30% of all tech jobs postings are for positions in emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, or in roles requiring emerging tech skills.

Within the tech sector three occupation categories paced December hiring – IT services and custom software development (+7,200), other information services, including search engines (+6,600) and data processing, hosting and related services (+5,600).

Recent layoff announcements by technology companies may not show up immediately in government reports, such as today's BLS "Employment Situation" report.

The "CompTIA Tech Jobs Report" is available at https://www.comptia.org/content/tech-jobs-report. For more analysis and perspective visit the CompTIA Tech Job Report video series at https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLuqIJd7KnBU_nZd2oXEwa0I5X7Vt124eM.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for unlocking the potential of the tech industry and its workforce. https://www.comptia.org/

1 Monthly occupation level data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics tends to experience higher levels of variance and volatility. Labor market data from the BLS and employer job posting data from Lightcast may be subject to backward revisions.

Media Contact

Steven Ostrowski

CompTIA

sostrowski@comptia.org

+1 630-678-8468

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CompTIA