America's Group Expands Executive Team, Names Paul J. Evans as Chief Operating Officer

CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- America's Group ("AAA" or the "Company"), including America's Auto Auction and AXLE Funding, leading nationwide vehicle auction/remarketing and floorplan finance companies, announced today that Paul Evans will take on the role of Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Evans has served in numerous public and private executive leadership and board director roles during his career, including notable roles as interim CEO and Board Director of Hill International, CFO and Treasurer for MYR Group, Board Director for GameStop, CFO and Board Director for privately held Seven Multi-Site Solutions. Additionally, Paul has extensive experience in acquisitions, integrations, and debt and equity capital markets.

"As we continue to grow, we are focused on building our capabilities and our team," said Chuck Tapp, America's Group CEO. "We are thrilled that Paul is joining us and believe that with his experience and expertise, we will accelerate our push to redefine the used vehicle remarketing industry."

"I am honored to join America's Group and am eager to forge new paths within this growing and evolving industry," said Mr. Evans. "I believe in AAA's strategy and am confident that we can execute and continue providing differentiated services to our customers across the country."

Mr. Evans is a Certified Public Accountant and member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He received a B.B.A. in Accounting from Stephen F. Austin State University and a Master of International Management degree from Thunderbird School of Global Management.

About America's Group

America's Group ("AAA" or the "Company") is comprised of America's Auto Auction and AXLE Funding, leading nationwide vehicle auction / remarketing and floorplan finance companies.

America's Auto Auction is a full-service used-vehicle auction services provider that facilitates the wholesale remarketing of used vehicles for B2B customers, delivering a critical liquidity function to enable the used car sales ecosystem. Based in Carmel, IN, America's Auto Auction facilitates the selling and buying of used vehicles at physical auction sites across 18 states as well as on digital platforms. The Company's daily mission is simple and straightforward: to provide high quality service and operational execution for dealers and institutional customers.

