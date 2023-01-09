Foundation Support Specialists Launches New Location in Houston

Local brand expands its services to new market

HOUSTON, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Groundworks®, the nation's leading and fastest-growing foundation and water management solutions company, announced the expansion of Foundation Support Specialists (FSS) to the greater Houston area. FSS has been providing foundation repair services, crawl space encapsulation and concrete repair to San Antonio and Austin for over five years. The extension into the Houston market will allow them to serve more homeowners and businesses throughout the state.

"We're thrilled to bring our services and expertise to the great homeowners of Houston," said Matt Malone, founder and chief executive officer at Groundworks. "When we began our partnership with FSS just six months ago, our goal was to leverage the expertise and strength of FSS and quickly grow into new markets throughout Texas. The fact that we are launching our Houston location so quickly is a true testament to our team's commitment, hard work and drive to bring best in class solutions to Texas consumers. We look forward to serving the Houston community."

FSS was founded by Brian Holt and Richard Reed, and in 2022, it was acquired by Groundworks. It was named a BBB Torch Award Finalist, a Top Workplace by The San Antonio Express-News, and was placed on Inc. 5000's List of the Nation's Fastest-Growing Companies. FSS is a recipient of the 2022 Angi Super Service Award and is an A+ accredited business with the BBB.

Groundworks is building the first national foundation solutions company through a combination of acquiring industry-leading local brands and opening new locations across the country. Groundworks' expansion into Houston marks 54 offices across 33 states.

For more information about Groundworks, please visit https://www.Groundworks.com .

About Foundation Support Specialists

Foundation Support Specialists (FSS), A Groundworks Company, helps homeowners with their foundation repair, crawl space encapsulation, and concrete needs. Our top priority is providing high-quality home repair solutions and personalized service in central and southern Texas. With fully trained technicians, industry-leading products, and nationally backed warranties, FSS is here to restore your foundation. For more information, please visit www.foundationsupportspecialists.com.

About Groundworks

Groundworks® , headquartered in Virginia Beach, Va., is the nation's leading and fastest-growing foundation and water management solutions company. Groundworks Companies provide residential foundation and water management solutions, including foundation repair, basement waterproofing, crawl space repair and encapsulation, plumbing, gutters installation, and concrete lifting services. Since inception, our combined brands have helped nearly 1.5 million homeowners protect and repair their most valuable asset, their home. Groundworks operates more than 50 offices across the country and has been named numerous times to the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, Qualified Remodeler Top 500, BBB integrity award, and Best Places to Work. For more information, please visit www.Groundworks.com, and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram .





View original content:

SOURCE Groundworks