Grossman Law Offices Attorneys Earn 2023 Ohio Super Lawyers Recognition

Five attorneys from the Columbus-based divorce and family law firm Grossman Law Offices have been recognized in the 2023 Ohio Super Lawyers publication. Managing Partner Andrew S. Grossman also received additional distinction in the Top 5 Columbus and Top 10 Ohio Super Lawyers lists.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A total of five attorneys from Grossman Law Offices have been included in this year's Ohio Super Lawyers publication.

The award-winning divorce and family law practice, ranked among the "Best Law Firms" by U.S. News – Best Lawyers, had two attorneys named to the prestigious Super Lawyers listing and three attorneys named to the Super Lawyers list of Rising Stars.

Managing Partner Andrew S. Grossman received additional distinction in two of the publication's most prestigious special listings. This includes his 10th consecutive selection to the Top 5 Columbus Super Lawyers list and a selection to the Top 10 Ohio Super Lawyers list.

Attorneys named to Super Lawyers:

Andrew S. Grossman : Managing Partner Andrew S. Grossman has been named to Ohio Super Lawyers every year since 2011. As has been the case since 2014, the Certified Family Relations Law Specialist was also named to the Top 5 Columbus Super Lawyers list. This year marks his first selection to the Top 10 Ohio Super Lawyers list, a prestigious distinction reserved for the top vote-getters statewide across all fields of law.

Anthony R. Auten : Auten has been named to Super Lawyers each year since 2004. An OSBA Certified Specialist in Family Relations Law, Auten focuses his practice on divorce proceedings involving substantial net worth and complex property holdings.

Attorneys named to Super Lawyers Rising Stars:

John H. Cousins IV : Cousins made the Rising Stars list for his work as a family lawyer and an accomplished appellate attorney. He has been named to Rising Stars since 2018.

Maggie Huck : Huck was named the 2023 Super Lawyers list of Rising Stars, which recognizes just 2.5% of all young and up-and-coming lawyers in the state. This is her second year of inclusion.

William Ryan : Ryan earned his second selection to the Super Lawyers Rising Stars list in the category of Family Law.

A Proven Family Law Practice

Helmed by accomplished attorneys, Grossman Law Offices is one of Central Ohio's most respected divorce and family law practices. With four lawyers certified as Family Law Specialists by the Ohio State Bar Association, the firm is a top choice for clients seeking qualified counsel for high-stakes custody and divorce proceedings, high-asset property division, post-decree modifications, and more.

