Martin's Potato Rolls Offers Hometown MVP Contest

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin's® Famous Potato Rolls and Bread is asking consumers to share their food photos for the Big Game for the chance to win Hometown MVP prizes.

From now until February 12, 2023, consumers can upload their hometown-inspired, game-day recipe photo at MyHometownMvp.com to be entered for the chance to win! (PRNewswire)

From now until February 12, consumers can upload their hometown-inspired, game-day recipe photo at MyHometownMvp.com to be entered for the chance to win a PS5 and a custom Martin's Team Jersey! Two winners will be selected: a "People's Choice" winner, whose image receives the most votes; and a "Martin's Choice" winner, selected by the Martin's marketing team based on a set of criteria. For more details, please read the official rules here.

"We feel that Martin's products are perfect for crafting recipes inspired by hometown flavors and preferences that are perfect for any game day! From crockpot sandwiches to fully loaded hoagies, Martin's has a roll that will make your recipe the MVP," says Wendy Cowan, Marketing Manager at Martin's.

"This year, we want to reward our fans for their creative game-day food pictures. We are so excited for this contest and can't wait to see what everyone comes up with."

To learn more, upload your food picture, and vote for your favorite photo, visit: https://MyHometownMVP.com.

Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.® is a family owned and operated consumer goods company headquartered in Chambersburg, PA, with a second bakery in Valdosta, GA. The Martin's company focuses on baking high-quality bread and roll products using high-quality ingredients. They are rigorously dedicated to extraordinary taste, quality, and customer service that proudly represents their legacy of cherished eating experiences and truly sets them apart from their competitors. Since the 1950s, the business has expanded from a home garage business into two commercial baking plants and continues to grow and flourish in areas of established distribution. For more information, visit: www.potatorolls.com.

