Patient Square Capital Names Kaveh Samie as Partner, Chairman and CEO of MENA, and Head of International Fund Partnerships

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient Square Capital announced today that Kaveh Samie has been named a Partner of the firm and will serve as Chairman and CEO of MENA and Head of International Fund Partnerships. Prior to joining Patient Square, Mr. Samie was Executive Chairman and the Head of MENA for Neuberger Berman. He has also served as a Senior Advisor to Patient Square.

For over 35 years, Mr. Samie has built relationships with CEOs and large sophisticated investors, managed transactions, and run regional activities in the Middle East and North Africa as well as other geographies.

"I have known Kaveh for over a dozen years and worked directly with him for over ten. Kaveh is an unmatched expert in the Middle East region. His knowledge, insights and relationships will be instrumental in allowing us to continue to raise capital to invest in companies improving patient lives," said Jim Momtazee, Managing Partner of Patient Square.

"Kaveh will have a tremendous impact here as we seek to strengthen and grow our relationships with our limited partners. We feel quite fortunate to leverage his expertise," said Jake Cabala, Partner at Patient Square and Head of Fund Partnerships.

"Working with the team at Patient Square this past year as a Senior Advisor has been a rewarding experience, and it's a team I'm honored to join full time," said Mr. Samie. "I'm eager to play my part in expanding the horizon of what Patient Square can accomplish."

Prior to joining Neuberger Berman, Mr. Samie was the CEO and Head of MENA and New Markets for KKR, where he led the firm's efforts to expand their presence, resulting in substantial regional growth. He managed transactions and relationships with government entities and sovereign wealth funds during his nine years at the firm. He also opened the first regulated office of a global private equity and alternatives firm in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Before joining KKR, Mr. Samie was a Managing Director and Global Head of Equities for HSBC Middle East and North Africa. Prior to this role he was the Regional Head of Equities covering sovereign wealth funds, government entities, and family offices at Salomon Smith Barney and Citigroup. Previously, he worked at Oppenheimer & Co., Prudential Securities, and Bank of Julius Baer.

Patient Square Capital ( www.patientsquarecapital.com) is a dedicated health care investment firm that partners with best-in-class management teams whose products, services and technologies improve health. Patient Square utilizes deep industry expertise, a broad network of relationships and a true partnership approach to make investments in companies grow and thrive. Patient Square invests in businesses that strive to improve patient lives, strengthen communities, and create a healthier world. Patient Square's team of industry-leading executives is differentiated by the depth of focus in health care, the breadth of health care investing experience, and the network it can activate to drive differentiated outcomes.

