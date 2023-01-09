PayerAlly Hires Hannah Vu as VP of the Firms Audit Practice

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PayerAlly announced it has hired Hannah Vu to lead its Pharmacy Audit Practice. Hannah has significant experience in the Pharmacy space and has spent the last ten years planning, developing, and executing audit protocols supporting health plans, employers, and labor unions. Throughout her career, Hannah has demonstrated to her colleagues and clients that she is one of the preeminent PBM auditors in the industry.

PayerAlly's mission is to provide pharmacy consulting services to our clients in an impartial manner enabling them to make better business decisions, lower overall medication costs, and better plan for future high-cost, life-changing medications.

"Hannah provides PayerAlly with an infusion of talent for our audit practice. She has had success throughout her career and has collaborated with clients to deliver a superior work product and value to their pharmacy programs," said Will McHugh. "We are thrilled to add a talented rising star to our management team – clients will benefit from her skill, knowledge, and engaging approach."

Ms. Vu is an experienced analyst and auditor in the PBM space. She joins PayerAlly with more than ten years of experience working within the medication management ecosystem. Most recently, Ms. Vu was a Senior Pharmacy Auditor with Solid Benefit Guidance (part of A.J. Gallagher), where she worked extensively on audits for health plans (both large and small) across the country. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration and Finance from Texas Woman's University.

"It is a privilege to join PayerAlly to lead its audit practice," said Vu. "PayerAlly's approach to supporting its clients' monitoring and management of their PBM partners is consistent with my style and will allow me to provide exceptional support to our clients. PayerAlly has built a foundation that will provide a ton of value and ensure our clients are managing/monitoring their pharmacy spending in the most efficient way."

About PayerAlly (www.payerally.com)

PayerAlly is a startup consulting firm created to bring much-needed independence and "consulting transparency" to the pharmacy consulting industry. The firm utilizes a unique interactive procurement process backed by proprietary analytics to enable the firm to provide clients with the information they need to make better business decisions related to the purchasing of high-cost medication and their overall pharmacy benefit. The firm also maintains its independence by not owning or operating a pharmacy coalition or any other business that would put us in conflict with our clients.

Contact: Will McHugh, willmchugh@payerally.com

