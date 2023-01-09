Quora Announces New Audience Insights on Finance

Insights across US reveal that people who use Quora are money conscious and financially savvy

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quora , the knowledge sharing platform, today announces new insights from a survey conducted by Global Web Index (GWI) on the financial profiles and preferences of people who use Quora. The overall data shows that people who use Quora like to take charge of their financial health and are financially conscious.

Several insights from the survey include:

50.7% of people who use Quora use the internet to manage their finances/savings

47.5% of people who use Quora use banking, investing, or insurance websites/apps

42.6% of people who use Quora are interested in the economy and finance

37.6% of people who use Quora are interested in investments

26.5% of people who use Quora are money-driven

"Quora users are heavy adopters of financial products, and they visit the platform to seek out information and advice from a trusted community" said Vinay Pandey, Chief Revenue Officer at Quora. "This makes Quora an ideal advertising platform for businesses in the financial sector to reach customers actively looking for their solutions."

Additional survey insights show a significant amount of people who use Quora are digital- and mobile-first, with 39.4% using a mobile payment service such as Apple Pay or Samsung Pay in the last month. The data also highlights the Quora community's high adoption of several P2P and mobile payment apps (Google Pay, Apple Pay, Cash App, PayPal).

The survey also highlighted that people who use Quora show a high intent to purchase insurance in the next three to six months. The breakdown includes 16.6% interested in car/automotive insurance, 15.9% in health insurance, 12.9% in life insurance and 9.5% in homeowners/builders insurance.

The interests of people who use Quora provide a real-world understanding of consumer preferences and trends. Individual people and businesses alike can join Quora and learn more about innovative personal finances, financial health, the economy –– and find like-minded, financially-savvy connections.

About Quora:

Quora is a knowledge sharing platform with earning options for creators and a mission to share and grow the world's knowledge. Founded in 2009, Quora serves over 300 million monthly unique visitors with important insights that have never been shared anywhere else, from people that couldn't be reached any other way. Millions of people search the web for answers and millions of people write answers on Quora, every week. Brands can reach this high-intent, affluent audience with unique ad types and precise targeting.

