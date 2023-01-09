Tecsys Completes Workday Certified Integration

MONTREAL, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management and omnichannel commerce software company and a Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) Select software partner, today announced that it has achieved Workday Certified Integration status. Through this certification, Tecsys provides customers with a seamless integration that connects Workday Supply Chain Management (SCM) for Healthcare with Elite™ Healthcare Warehouse Management System (WMS ) .

Tecsys' integration with Workday SCM for Healthcare provides enterprise-wide visibility tailored to healthcare settings.

Workday Supply Chain Management for Healthcare unifies a full range of sourcing, procurement, and inventory capabilities to provide healthcare organizations with the real-time insight, agility, and efficiency required to meet the complex needs of today's business landscape.

Tecsys, the market leader in supply chain solutions for health systems and hospitals, integrates with Workday SCM for Healthcare to deliver dynamic and powerful solutions for warehouse and consolidated service center (CSC) management for health systems at customer sites including Prisma Health and Spectrum Health (now Corewell Health). Hospital inventory locations managed by Workday can be configured to replenish from the CSC, generating orders that are integrated to Elite™ Healthcare WMS to be allocated, picked, and shipped to the hospital. Further, when the Tecsys demand planning and replenishment algorithms determine that the CSC needs to be replenished, recommended purchase orders (PO) are created in Workday via the integration.

"Tecsys' integration with Workday SCM for Healthcare helps to provide seamless enterprise-wide visibility tailored to the unique dynamics of the healthcare setting," said Jamie O'Halloran, vice president of Global Alliances, Tecsys. "Our partnership with Workday is a great example of how strong teams and best-in-class enterprise solutions can work together to support quality patient care while driving down risk and cost in the supply chain."

"With the integration of the Corewell Health, I am excited that both divisions are on the same platform of Tecsys, and the Workday Connector will allow for a more streamlined integration as the Beaumont Health division moves to Workday," said Sarai Vanderwood, senior director, Supply Chain Central Services Operations at Corewell Health. "This will eliminate the need for customizations and focuses on standard information flow, allowing our team to focus more on the business workflows and various aspects of change management. I am looking forward to a seamless integration of the single-instance of Tecsys with the Workday Connector."

More information on Tecsys' integration can be found on the Workday Marketplace, which provides easy access to solutions built by Workday and its software and content partners.

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain solutions that equip the borderless enterprise for growth. Organizations thrive when they have the software, technology and expertise to drive operational greatness and deliver on their brand promise. Spanning healthcare, retail, service parts, third-party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries, Tecsys delivers dynamic and powerful solutions for warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions. Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com .

