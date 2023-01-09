Venerable Welcomes John Herlihy to Risk Organization

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Venerable Holdings, Inc. ("Venerable") today announced the appointment of John Herlihy as Senior Vice President, Head of Trading and Co-Head of Hedging. In this role, Herlihy will report to Charles Schwartz, Chief Risk Officer, and have responsibility for managing derivatives trading efforts and Venerable's variable annuity hedge portfolio. In addition, he will assist in leading and managing the organization's overall hedging program. He will be based in West Chester, PA.

Venerable Registered Logo (PRNewswire)

Prior to joining Venerable, Herlihy served as Head of the Derivatives Trading Desk at Transamerica where he managed a team of traders responsible for all aspects of derivatives hedging for both variable annuity and general account hedge programs. Additionally, Herlihy led implementation efforts of uncleared margin rules and the LIBOR/SOFR transition for the organization. The remainder of his career was spent at various financial institutions, including General Re, Bank of America, Lehman Brothers Holding, Inc. (post-bankruptcy), and Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, where he gained experienced in numerous trading and derivatives related roles. Herlihy also served as a part-time adjunct lecturer at City University of New York.

Herlihy holds a Master's in Business Administration from the Stern School of Business at New York University, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from St. John's University.

"I am pleased to have John join our organization.", said Schwartz. "His expertise will prove valuable to the success of not only our trading and hedging programs, but to the long-term achievement of strategic risk management and growth objectives at Venerable."

About Venerable

Venerable is a privately held company with business operations based in West Chester, Pennsylvania and Des Moines, Iowa. Venerable owns and manages legacy variable annuity business acquired from other entities. Created by an investor group led by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC, Crestview Partners, Reverence Capital Partners, and Athene Holdings, Ltd., Venerable is a business with well-established, strategic investors, experienced in successfully building and growing insurance businesses with patient, long-term capital. For more information, please visit www.venerable.com.

Contact:

Allison Proud

Corporate Communications

610-249-9730

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Venerable