WorkWave Announces Full-Service Communication Center to Streamline Customer Relations

WorkWave's new customer communication tool launches for PestPac January 18

HOLMDEL, N.J., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWave, a leading provider of SaaS software solutions that support every stage of a service business's life cycle, today announced the launch of its new Communication Center during its annual Beyond Service User Conference in Orlando, FL. CEO David F. Giannetto announced the news during today's keynote speech, sharing it with the over one-thousand WorkWave customers and partners in attendance.

WorkWave (PRNewswire)

Communication Center is a centralized hub that allows WorkWave customers to manage all customer communications and interactions, across all different methods, in one place. This allows customer service and other customer-facing personnel to have a clear picture of exactly where a customer stands and how they are best served, both during that interaction and in a broader sense, to give them a great experience.

"Everyone knows customer experience is king these days, and a great experience is influenced by every interaction, both physical and digital, throughout a customer's entire lifetime journey. And nothing frustrates a customer more than interacting with uninformed employees every step of the way. At its core, WorkWave's new Communication Center solves this problem better than any other technology available in the market," says Giannetto. "But our Communication Center goes one step further by providing users with Smart Suggestions to instantly better arm service agents with key insight into who the customer is, why they are calling and even how they might be feeling. This gives every WorkWave customer the ability to provide world-class service."

The initial launch provides customers with the ability to communicate directly with their customers through unified webchat and text interaction, organizing and structuring access all from one place. The next phase of functionality will unify email and phone integrations so that communication through any means is simple and centralized. The new Communication Center will be available on January 18 for users of WorkWave's flagship product PestPac, with plans to expand to its other offerings throughout the next year.

Recent studies show that consumers are more likely to use multiple channels of communication when looking to hire a vendor, with many opting for text or webchat. With Communication Center, customer information and past interactions are unified so that users can easily access their customers' most accurate and up-to-date contact information, all while using the customer's preferred means of communication. If the customer chooses to change the method of communication, the conversation can seamlessly continue. This strengthens and builds the provider-customer relationship and ensures positive and recurring communications, which leads to higher recurrent services.

Components of Communication Center include:

Deep integration with service data and communication methods, putting actionable information at your fingertips

Smart Suggestions that help agents instantly understand key insights about the customer and their situation

Two-way SMS and chat communications

Unified customer and service information to improve resolution time

Future capabilities launching later this year:

Quick Actions to take payments and schedule services

Email inbox integration

Scripting to maintain consistency among CSRs

Ability to receive and record all phone calls

Communication Center launches for PestPac on January 18, 2023.

About WorkWave

As the field service software industry leader for over 40 years, WorkWave delivers technology and services to help field service companies to grow their business, service their customers and maximize their money. Its solutions empower service-oriented companies to reach their full potential through scalable, cloud-based software solutions that support every stage of a business life cycle, including marketing, sales, service delivery, customer interaction and financial transactions. WorkWave is a trusted partner for thousands of customers across a wide variety of industries, including pest control, lawn care, cleaning, HVAC, plumbing and electrical, and last-mile delivery. WorkWave's award-winning culture and solutions have been recognized in the SaaS Awards, the Cloud Awards, the American Business Awards, the NJBIZ Best Places to Work Awards, and the Stevie Awards for Great Employers. For more information, visit workwave.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WorkWave