DAKT ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 21, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Daktronics, Inc. Shareholders

Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: March 10, 2022 to December 6, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 21, 2023
No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in DAKT:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/daktronics-inc-loss-submission-form?id=35435&from=4

Daktronics, Inc. NEWS - DAKT NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Daktronics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was experiencing challenges that increased costs, including supply chain disruptions, that impacted Daktronics' ability to fund inventory levels and operations; (2) as a result, it was probable that some portion of the Company's deferred tax assets would not be realized; (3) as a result, Daktronics was reasonably likely to record a material valuation allowance to its deferred tax assets; (4) there were material weaknesses in the Company's internal controls over financial reporting related to income taxes; (5) the foregoing presented liquidity concerns and there was substantial doubt as to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Daktronics you have until February 21, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Daktronics securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the DAKT lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/daktronics-inc-loss-submission-form?id=35435&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
535 Fifth Avenue
4th Floor
New York City, NY 10017
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dakt-alert-the-klein-law-firm-announces-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-february-21-2023-in-the-class-action-filed-on-behalf-of-daktronics-inc-shareholders-301717381.html

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.