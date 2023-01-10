Recent Lean Focus and JAGGAER Collaboration Offers Enhanced Intelligence and Efficiency to Procurement Transformation Clients

LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lean Focus and JAGGAER announced today they are collaborating to provide best-in-class procurement expertise and technology to support client transformations.

"Working with JAGGAER enables Lean Focus to further enhance our offerings to businesses on the lean journey," said Rob Grumski, Procurement Practice VP, Lean Focus. "JAGGAER is known for helping organizations transform how they buy, sell, and partner within their industries. We're confident that working with our clients to implement JAGGAER's technology will greatly improve their ability to reach their transformation objectives."

Through this partnership, Lean Focus clients will have the opportunity for referral to the JAGGAER platform alongside Lean Focus procurement transformation tools and processes - namely around project management and supplier performance management needs.

"We're pleased to partner with Lean Focus as we recognize their ability to transform people, processes, and technology to achieve next-level efficiency and deliver untapped supply chain value," said Kristian O'Meara, SVP Strategic Initiatives, JAGGAER. "JAGGAER is similarly committed to helping clients achieve sustainable change in how they buy and sell within their industries. Partners like Lean Focus can be critical in introducing and effectively implementing our solutions as organizations seek to improve and advance their procurement practices."

About Lean Focus

Lean Focus helps companies build high-performance cultures that achieve sustained, profitable growth. These are driven by three key elements: Driven Leaders, Guiding Principles and Proven Systems. Applied with their proven, hands-on approach – and in partnership with leading transformation technology platforms like JAGGAER – the Lean Focus system helps clients build the lasting organizational and cultural infrastructure it takes to transform their businesses for good. To learn more, visit www.leanfocus.com.

About JAGGAER

JAGGAER is leading the Autonomous Commerce revolution, a self-governing B2B commerce experience between buyers, suppliers, internet of things (IoT) and partners. Over $500 billion worth of goods flow frictionlessly through our Enterprise Commerce Network every year. Leveraging AI and machine learning, and through strategic partnerships with business transformation experts like Lean Focus, our intelligent procurement solutions provide enterprise buyers and suppliers smart-match recommendations that align buyer needs with supplier capabilities. Our solutions autonomously execute many of the repetitive, behind-the-scenes tasks required to facilitate enterprise commerce. We are Networked, Intelligent, Comprehensive and Extensible. We are over 1,100 employees strong, all focused on customer success. For more information, visit www.jaggaer.com.

