Global CDMO Adare Pharma Solutions Harmonizing Quality with Veeva Vault Quality Suite

Vault Quality Suite to connect quality processes, documents, and training on a single platform for improved efficiency and collaboration

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Adare Pharma Solutions, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with expertise in oral dosage forms, selected Veeva Vault Quality Suite to harmonize quality systems across the organization. By replacing legacy systems with modern connected applications, Adare can streamline quality processes, work more effectively with partners and suppliers, and deliver greater visibility into operations to customers.

"As Adare expands its business, standardizing on the technology many of our customers use is a top priority to streamline collaboration," said Audrey Butler, vice president, global head of quality at Adare Pharma Solutions. "Veeva Vault Quality Suite will bring together our global teams on one platform for seamless processes and real-time data access that can help us improve how we work with clients and deliver differentiated services."

Adare will use Vault Quality Suite to simplify its quality operations across its sites in the United States, France, and Italy. The company will use Veeva Vault QMS to manage all quality processes, Veeva Vault QualityDocs to control documents and ensure quality, and Veeva Vault Training to drive employee qualifications. Adare can now manage content, data, and training in a single end-to-end quality system.

"We're proud to partner with Adare Pharma Solutions to help support their goals of improving services for clients and delivering transformational medicines for patients," said Ashley Wentworth, senior director, Veeva Vault Quality strategy. "With the Veeva Vault Quality Suite, Adare will have a scalable cloud platform that can keep up with evolving industry and customer requirements."

For more on Veeva Vault Quality Suite, visit veeva.com/QualityManufacturing.

About Adare

Adare Pharma Solutions is a leading specialty contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and global provider of advanced pharmaceutical technologies, development services, and manufacturing. The Company utilizes its differentiated pharmaceutical technology and microbiome platforms to develop novel, improved medicines, and therapies for the global market.

To learn more, visit https://www.adarepharmasolutions.com.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

