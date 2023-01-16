NEXT WEEK: School Choice Week in New York Brings Hope, and Support to Families

New York celebrates educational options and quality schools during annual School Choice Week

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 1,197 celebrations of educational opportunity this month as traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, and home educators highlight their unique choices.

NSCW 2023 (PRNewswire)

During the last two years, families and educators in New York have faced the academic consequences of the pandemic. A survey this month by the National School Choice Awareness Foundation showed that 53.7 percent of parents have recently explored or are currently considering new options for their child's education. During School Choice Week 2023, parents can learn about school choice and attend local events as they consider their K-12 options for the next school year.

Across the country, parents can choose between traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, homeschooling, and newer options like learning pods or microschooling.

But education policies vary from state to state. In New York, each district decides whether it will participate in open enrollment, and parents can consider public charter and magnet schools for their children. On the other hand, New York does not offer a statewide full-time online public school or any private school choice programs, both of which are available in a majority of U.S. states.

Across the state, events that are positive, supportive of a wide variety of school options, and family-friendly are planned, from in-school activities to large celebrations. Among the notable celebrations in New York will be a capitol day in Albany organized by multiple education organizations in the state and illumination of The Helmsley Building and Niagara Falls in School Choice Week colors.

"New York is a state with many education options, we are enthusiastic about helping parents to find the best option for their kids during School Choice Week," said Krissia Campos Spivey, project director of Conoce tus Opciones Escolares at National School Choice Awareness Foundation. "Spanish-speaking parents have more tools than ever to explore their K-12 options during the Week."

To download a guide to New York school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area or see celebration photos visit schoolchoiceweek.com/new-york.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, public charter, public magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National School Choice Week