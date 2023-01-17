Carbon Appoints Terri Capriolo as Senior Vice President to Lead Oral Health Sales Organization

Former National Dentex Executive Brings Healthcare Industry Experience to Lead an Established & Growing Oral Health Organization

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon, a leading 3D printing technology company, today announced the appointment of Terri Capriolo as the Senior Vice President of Oral Health. Capriolo brings extensive healthcare industry expertise and impressive sales experience to the new role from tenures at National Dentex, Solvay Dental 360, and Straumann. Capriolo's appointment is effective immediately, reporting directly to the Office of the CEO.

"We are privileged to have a leader join Carbon who is so well respected throughout the industry. Terri has a wealth of knowledge and strong relationships with dental labs that will benefit the growth of Carbon's Oral Health business," said Phil DeSimone, member of the Office of the CEO. "Terri is joining a well-established team who has successfully grown our dental lab and aligners businesses. With Terri's focus on customer success and team culture, we're positive she's the right fit to execute our go-forward strategy."

Capriolo brings over 20 years of sales and leadership experience to the new role at Carbon. For the past five years, Capriolo served at National Dentex, a leading dental laboratory network, where she climbed the ranks from Sales Director to General Manager. While at National Dentex, Capriolo produced consistent double-digit growth for the Implant Solutions and nSequence Guided Surgery organization. Prior to this, Capriolo served as the North American sales leader at Solvay Dental 360. Additionally, at Straumann, a world leader in dental equipment and supplies manufacturing company, Capriolo spent over eight years achieving sales targets as a regional sales leader.

"I've admired the Carbon platform and its benefits to the Oral Health industry, so joining the team feels like a natural fit. Carbon has a respected brand in the industry because of its continued innovation, proven results, and talent with industry expertise," said Capriolo. "I am a true believer in building a strong team culture above all else. I'm excited to join a loyal and passionate team that has proven to be focused on customer success."

Carbon is a 3D printing technology company helping businesses to develop better products and bring them to market in less time. The Carbon DLS™ process combines versatile printers, advanced software, and best-in-class materials to deliver functional parts with end-use performance and aesthetics, helping engineers and designers to create products that outperform expectations. From prototyping and low-volume production to production-at-scale, global organizations use the Carbon process to create a wide range of functional end-use parts and print them reliably wherever and whenever they need them through Carbon's production network partners. Carbon is a venture-backed company headquartered in Redwood City, CA. To learn more, follow Carbon on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

