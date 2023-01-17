Caris Life Sciences to Showcase Extensive Research with Leading Cancer Centers at ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium 2023 Reflecting Its Commitment to Improving Outcomes for Patients

Research results from 18 studies across six various solid tumor types demonstrate the impact of Caris' approach to molecular profiling across the continuum of cancer care

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®(Caris), the leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare, today announced that the company and partners within the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance™ (POA) will collectively present 18 studies across more than six tumor types at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium, January 19-21, 2023 in San Francisco (Tabletop #70).

Caris Life Sciences Logo (PRNewsfoto/Caris Life Sciences) (PRNewswire)

"We are proud of the large number of collaborative abstracts accepted for presentation at ASCO GI, demonstrating the power of Caris' comprehensive molecular profiling and the large-scale collaboration between POA sites," said Chadi Nabhan, M.D., MBA, FACP, Chairman of the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance. "The findings represent important observations in a variety of tumors, including rare tumors and new tumor sub-types, which could lead to novel therapeutic approaches and improved outcomes for patients."

"At Caris, our goal is to enable clinicians to make the best treatment choices for their patients, researchers to discover new targets, and the biopharmaceutical industry to develop the next breakthrough medicines," said David Spetzler, M.S., Ph.D., MBA, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Caris. "These presentations show how our scientists and partners in the POA are leveraging real-world clinical evidence from over 430,000 lifetime cases in Caris' unique AI-driven platform to deepen our understanding of cancer. While these discoveries are foundational, they provide key insights into advanced cancer and support developing precision oncology approaches in hardest to treat tumor types to better serve cancer patients."

Highlighted presentations include the following:

An oral abstract focusing on differences between human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) low and high-expressing gastroesophageal cancers:

Comparative analysis of the molecular profile and tumor immune microenvironment (TIME) of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) low (L)- versus high (H)-expressing gastroesophageal cancers (GEC).

January 20 , 9:00 AM PST

Other notable studies among the 18 accepted abstracts focus on key topics in GI oncology such as mismatch repair defect testing in colorectal cancer and identifying biomarkers in rare tumor types:

Molecular characterization and clinical outcomes of pancreatic NeuroEndocrineTumors (pNENs) harboring PAK4-NAMPT alterations. (Poster Number: G18)

January 20 , 12:00 – 1:30 PM PST

Genomic profiling of rare undifferentiated and sarcomatoid subtypes of pancreatic carcinomas for potential response to immunotherapy. (Poster Number: M8)

January 20 , 12:00 – 1:30 PM PST

Prognostic indicators of KRAS G12X mutations in pancreatic cancer. (Poster Number: M2)

January 20 , 12:00 – 1:30 PM PST

Analysis of concordance between microsatellite instability by next generation sequencing (NGS-MSI) and mismatch repair deficiency by immunohistochemistry (IHC-MMR) in >28,000 colorectal tumors. (Poster Number: B5)

January 21 , 6:30 - 7:55 AM PST

Analysis of HLA gene expression in patients with dMMR/MSI-H colorectal carcinoma resistant to immune checkpoint inhibitors. (Poster Number: L4)

January 21 , 6:30 - 7:55 AM PST

Survival of patients with colorectal cancer (CRC) with low expression of homologous recombination proficient (HRP) genes. (Poster Number: M7)

January 21 , 6:30 - 7:55 AM PST

Poster and abstract summaries highlighting this research will be available onsite at Caris' Tabletop #70. The full abstracts will be available through the official ASCO website on January 17.

The Caris Precision Oncology Alliance includes 75 cancer centers and academic institutions in the United States and beyond. These institutions have early access to the extensive database and artificial intelligence platform within Caris to establish evidence-based standards for cancer profiling and molecular testing in oncology. By leveraging the comprehensive genomic, transcriptomic and proteomic data available through Caris molecular profiling, Caris seeks to provide this network with the ability to prioritize therapeutic options and determine which clinical trial opportunities may benefit their patients. POA members are also able to integrate with a growing portfolio of biomarker directed trials sponsored by biopharma. Additionally, as a member of the POA, institutions have access to Caris CODEai™, the most comprehensive data solution in the industry with cancer treatment information and real-world clinical outcomes evidence for over 275,000 patients covering over 1 million data points per patient.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is the leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve patient outcomes. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale clinico-genomic database and cognitive computing needed to analyze and unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This information provides an unmatched resource and the ideal path forward to conduct the basic, fundamental research to accelerate discovery for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development to improve the human condition.

With a primary focus on cancer, Caris' suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps patients, physicians and researchers better detect, diagnose and treat patients. Caris' latest advancement is a blood-based, circulating nucleic acids sequencing (cNAS) assay that combines comprehensive molecular analysis (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing from blood) and serial monitoring – making it the most powerful liquid biopsy assay ever developed.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Denver, Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris provides services throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

