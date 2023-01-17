Music at St. Mary presents Camarata Ensemble under the direction of Maestro Luis Biava, and featuring beloved orchestral works by Bach, Schubert, and Shulamit Ran

Music at St. Mary presents Camarata Ensemble under the direction of Maestro Luis Biava, and featuring beloved orchestral works by Bach, Schubert, and Shulamit Ran

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, February 12, Music at St. Mary will present a concert by the Camarata Ensemble under the direction of Maestro Luis Biava. The event starts at 3:40 with a pre-concert talk with radio personality Christopher Purdy, followed by the performance beginning at 4:00 p.m. at Saint Mary Catholic Church 684 S 3rd St. Admission is $25, with seating on a first-come, first-seated basis.

Regarded as one of the finest chamber ensembles, Camarata will perform Johann Sebastian Bach's beloved Brandenburg Concerto No. 5, Yearning, for violin and orchestra by Pulitzer Prize winner Shulamit Ran and Schubert Symphony No. 1.

Luis Biava is currently the Music Director of Camarata Ensemble, the New Albany Symphony Orchestra, and Principal Cellist of the Columbus Symphony. He has been recognized for his musical excellence and commitment to broadening accessibility to music throughout the community.

Camerata was originally conceived in Spoleto, Italy, as a versatile group ranging from duos, trios, and quartets to contemporary, opera, chamber ensemble, and orchestra. The varied repertoire over the years has included Beethoven, Mozart, Handel, Hayden, Higdon, Read Thomas, Ibert, Weill, Stravinsky, and others.

Artistic Director Mark Voris founded the Music at St. Mary Concert Series to support the artistry of local top-rank musicians in the beautifully renovated sanctuary of Saint Mary Catholic Church in German Village.

Tickets: https://st-mary-catholic-church.ticketleap.com/the-camarata-ensemble/

Website: www.southcolscatholic.org/musicseries

Contact: Music at St. Mary Concert Series

Mark Voris

(614) 445-9668

mvoris56@gmail.com

www.southcolscatholic.org/musicseries

View original content:

SOURCE Music at St. Mary