SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Hillenbrand Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call for February 9, 2023

Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago

BATESVILLE, Ind., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET. They will discuss the results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, which ended December 31, 2022. The live webcast, including a slide presentation, will be available at http://ir.hillenbrand.com under the "News & Events" tab and will be archived on the company's investor relations website through Friday, March 10, 2023.

To access the conference call, listeners in the United States and Canada may dial +1 (877) 407-8012, and international callers may dial +1 (412) 902-1013. Please use conference call ID number 13735372. A replay of the call will be available until midnight ET, Thursday, February 23, 2023, by dialing +1 (877) 660-6853 toll free in the United States and Canada or +1 (201) 612-7415 internationally and using the conference ID number 13735372.

Hillenbrand will issue a press release reporting its results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. The full text of the release and financials will be available at http://ir.hillenbrand.com.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) is a global industrial company operating in over 40 countries with over 10,000 associates serving a wide variety of industries around the world. Guided by our Purpose — Shape What Matters For Tomorrow — we pursue excellence, collaboration, and innovation to consistently shape solutions that best serve our associates, customers, communities, and other stakeholders. Hillenbrand's portfolio includes brands such as Coperion, Milacron Injection Molding & Extrusion, and Mold-Masters, in addition to Batesville. To learn more, visit: www.Hillenbrand.com.

Hillenbrand - a global diversified industrial company. (PRNewsfoto/Hillenbrand, Inc.)
Hillenbrand - a global diversified industrial company. (PRNewsfoto/Hillenbrand, Inc.)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hillenbrand-schedules-first-quarter-2023-earnings-call-for-february-9-2023-301725255.html

SOURCE Hillenbrand, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.