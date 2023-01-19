GATHR OUTDOORS UNVEILS NEW CROSS-BRAND LOYALTY PROGRAM

Program Offers Up to 5% Back in Points on Qualifying Purchases Across ORCA, GCI Outdoor, Klymit and Cascadia Vehicle Tents, Unlocking Exclusive Member Benefits

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gathr Outdoors , a family of outdoor, camp and recreation brands committed to celebrating shared outdoor experiences, today announced Gathr Rewards, a cross-brand, multi-tier loyalty program designed to reward customers with points redeemable for dollars towards future purchases.

The program will initially encompass ORCA , GCI Outdoor , Klymit and Cascadia Vehicle Tents with future plans to support remaining Gathr brands. Customers will earn 5% back in points on all qualifying purchases with 1% back in points on rooftop tents from Cascadia Vehicle Tents (CVT) and clearance items. Savings can be applied to future purchases at checkout once a customer has reached 500 points which is equivalent to $5 off. Members will also receive early access to exclusive shopping events including product launches and more.

"Gathr Rewards rewards customers for choosing our products and encourages them to explore and engage with our other brands," said Jim Hathaway, Chief Growth Officer, Gathr Outdoors. "Whether enjoying a backyard BBQ or embarking on a multi-day overlanding excursion, Gathr Rewards helps make it more accessible for our customers to do what they love."

Gathr Rewards is broken out into three tiers, Bronze, Silver and Gold. New members will automatically be enrolled in the Bronze tier where they'll receive 5% back in points on all qualifying purchases, 25 points just for signing up and 50 birthday points. The Silver tier is reached when customers earn 450 points and offers a 1.25x point multiplier, 50 points for leveling up and 100 birthday points. Customers will achieve the Gold tier once they've earned 750 points. From there, they'll receive a 1.50x point multiplier, 100 points for leveling up and 150 birthday points. Customers also receive points by interacting with Gathr Outdoors' brands through Instagram, signing up for text alerts, leaving product reviews and more.

Customers having purchased from ORCA, GCI Outdoor, Klymit and Cascadia Vehicle Tents in the past 12-months will automatically be enrolled in Gathr Rewards. New customers can complete the simple signup process through the websites or during checkout.

