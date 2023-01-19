Seasonal cooling, cost strains bring housing market closer to 'normal'

Lower mortgage rates bring monthly costs down, but the housing market is still reeling from affordability problems

The share of homes sold above list price fell to 28%, the lowest rate since June 2020 .

Monthly mortgage costs have fallen more than $100 from peak as rates have relaxed, but are still nearly double what they were in 2019.

It takes about 30 days to sell a home, compared to six in April 2022 and 43 in 2019.

SEATTLE, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The housing market continued its return back to earth in December as affordability challenges kept demand in check, the latest Zillow® data shows . Falling mortgage rates lowered costs slightly, and a number of key indicators inched closer to seasonal norms during what is typically the slowest time of year.

Buyers should appreciate that list prices are once again roughly indicative of the sale price and even slightly aspirational on the part of sellers. Just over a quarter (28%) of homes nationwide sold above their first list price in November (the most recent data).

That's the lowest portion since June 2020, when the housing market was just getting over the initial shock of COVID-19 and starting to heat up, but it's still higher than the 21% sold above list price in November 2019. Metros with the highest share of homes selling above list price are relatively affordable: Buffalo (63%), Hartford (57%) and Milwaukee (48%).

"The housing market ended 2022 in a deep freeze, but there are some green shoots pushing up," said Jeff Tucker, senior economist at Zillow. "The recent thaw in mortgage rates has begun to attract some renewed interest from buyers, and home sales are climbing again compared to last year. If rates continue to march down this spring and sellers return in seasonal force, the housing market just might get to have a normal — maybe even boring — year."

Typical time on market — how long a listing waits before going pending — is now up to 30 days. It's a far less frenzied environment than last December's 13 days till pending and the low of just six days that was seen in the past two springs, but still considerably faster than the 43 days to pending before the pandemic, in December 2019.

Homes in Western metros that were white hot in 2021 are now taking the longest to sell: 68 days in Austin, 57 days in Las Vegas and 55 days in Phoenix. Meanwhile, the fastest-moving markets are more affordable; Hartford, Cincinnati, Kansas City and Columbus all saw median listings go pending in two weeks or less.

Monthly mortgage costs are now just under $1,800 for a typically valued home after a 20% down payment, a decline of more than $100 from the peak in October. But payments are still 62% higher than last December and are $875 higher than in December 2019. These affordability challenges are dragging demand down from the lofty heights seen earlier in the pandemic. Sales in November measured by Zillow's nowcast were down 33% year over year and 16% compared to 2019.

Total inventory is declining roughly in line with pre-pandemic seasonal norms and is gaining ground over last year, rising from a 26% annual deficit in January 2022 to now standing at 16% above the previous year.

But the recovery of inventory is being driven by falling sales, not the addition of new listings. Still high yet falling mortgage rates may be convincing current homeowners to hold on to their property until the spring selling season. December is usually the slowest time of year for sellers to list, but new additions in December were significantly lower than in 2019, and new for-sale listing levels have lost ground to the previous year for eight consecutive months.

Typical rents nationwide slid for three straight months to close out 2022 , but at $1,981, they are still up 7.4% year over year.

Zillow will roll out a new Zillow Home Value Index, based on the more accurate neural Zestimate® model , in next month's report.

Metropolitan

Area* December

Zillow

Home

Value

Index

(ZHVI)

(Raw) Monthly

Mortgage

Cost (at

20%

Down) Monthly

Mortgage

Cost

Change,

Year over

Year (YoY) Monthly

Mortgage

Cost

Change,

Month

over

Month Total

Inventory

Change,

YoY Median

Days on

Market

Change,

YoY Zillow

Observed

Rent

Index

(ZORI) United States $356,819 $1,795 62.5 % -0.7 % 15.9 % 17 $1,981 New York, NY $619,155 $3,105 58.4 % -0.5 % -8.7 % 4 $3,062 Los Angeles,

CA $893,468 $4,512 52.4 % -1.0 % 22.9 % 21 $2,917 Chicago, IL $307,549 $1,552 57.8 % -0.8 % -12.5 % 12 $1,839 Dallas–Fort

Worth, TX $382,179 $1,944 66.9 % -1.1 % 11.9 % 13 $1,802 Philadelphia,

PA $344,532 $1,724 60.9 % -0.1 % -5.3 % 7 $1,777 Houston, TX $311,338 $1,573 64.4 % -0.8 % 23.0 % 22 $1,654 Washington,

DC $551,067 $2,770 55.0 % -0.5 % -0.4 % 17 $2,198 Miami–Fort

Lauderdale,

FL $476,860 $2,391 79.9 % -0.4 % 22.7 % 17 $2,771 Atlanta, GA $380,619 $1,916 65.6 % -0.8 % 21.3 % 26 $1,953 Boston, MA $642,106 $3,230 56.2 % -0.9 % 8.3 % 10 $2,874 San

Francisco, CA $1,348,952 $6,832 47.2 % -1.5 % 19.6 % 25 $3,100 Detroit, MI $238,838 $1,198 57.0 % -0.5 % 13.8 % 13 $1,421 Riverside, CA $570,580 $2,888 58.1 % -1.0 % 39.7 % 29 $2,514 Phoenix, AZ $437,703 $2,225 53.1 % -1.5 % 40.4 % 40 $1,882 Seattle, WA $725,882 $3,761 54.4 % -2.1 % 75.5 % 35 $2,166 Minneapolis–

St. Paul, MN $370,054 $1,862 53.8 % -0.7 % 5.9 % 18 $1,614 San Diego, CA $865,499 $4,392 55.5 % -1.4 % 32.9 % 23 $2,991 St. Louis, MO $245,958 $1,236 60.2 % -0.4 % 2.4 % 9 $1,291 Tampa, FL $387,110 $1,951 75.4 % -0.8 % 57.0 % 24 $2,093 Baltimore,

MD $378,283 $1,903 57.2 % -0.5 % -6.5 % 10 $1,764 Denver, CO $614,979 $3,107 56.2 % -1.1 % 61.0 % 31 $1,970 Pittsburgh,

PA $209,325 $1,050 51.5 % -0.5 % 3.0 % 9 $1,328 Portland, OR $556,622 $2,816 53.3 % -1.1 % 29.0 % 32 $1,875 Charlotte, NC $384,179 $1,936 69.0 % -0.8 % 5.3 % 20 $1,781 Sacramento,

CA $582,243 $2,950 51.4 % -1.3 % 33.2 % 25 $2,264 San Antonio,

TX $336,791 $1,703 63.6 % -1.0 % 47.8 % 29 $1,481 Orlando, FL $398,331 $2,008 74.4 % -0.8 % 37.8 % 23 $1,996 Cincinnati,

OH $267,706 $1,338 62.0 % -0.2 % -7.8 % 5 $1,516 Cleveland,

OH $219,740 $1,101 60.8 % -0.4 % 0.2 % 9 $1,331 Kansas City,

MO $293,088 $1,469 61.9 % -0.1 % 10.0 % 9 $1,356 Las Vegas, NV $418,083 $2,101 57.2 % -1.6 % 59.0 % 47 $1,800 Columbus,

OH $304,421 $1,522 62.4 % -0.6 % 14.1 % 9 $1,409 Indianapolis,

IN $273,939 $1,378 65.0 % -0.6 % 26.6 % 15 $1,443 San Jose, CA $1,521,049 $7,724 50.9 % -2.0 % -11.0 % 6 $3,216 Austin, TX $531,197 $2,700 47.2 % -1.9 % 53.7 % 46 $1,869 Virginia

Beach, VA $336,585 $1,687 61.2 % -0.4 % -9.4 % 7 $1,629 Nashville, TN $446,141 $2,254 68.4 % -1.2 % 69.0 % 33 $1,856 Providence,

RI $446,479 $2,250 58.1 % -0.8 % -6.9 % 8 $1,899 Milwaukee,

WI $275,271 $1,371 60.0 % 0.2 % -34.4 % 0 $1,194 Jacksonville,

FL $374,244 $1,884 72.7 % -0.9 % 56.9 % 34 $1,757 Memphis, TN $237,529 $1,192 65.0 % -0.5 % 15.7 % 17 $1,481 Oklahoma

City, OK $226,242 $1,132 65.4 % -0.1 % 22.5 % 14 $1,306 Louisville, KY $245,203 $1,231 59.9 % -0.4 % 0.6 % 10 $1,281 Hartford, CT $326,038 $1,628 62.1 % 0.1 % -20.4 % 3 $1,667 Richmond,

VA $347,267 $1,739 62.7 % -0.4 % 7.9 % 9 $1,548 New Orleans,

LA $266,726 $1,343 56.1 % -0.8 % 52.1 % 28 $1,525 Buffalo, NY $247,238 $1,234 59.7 % -0.1 % 4.9 % 8 $1,218 Raleigh, NC $433,424 $2,205 62.7 % -1.9 % 46.0 %

$1,744 Birmingham,

AL $252,018 $1,259 62.1 % -0.3 % 29.0 % 18 $1,293 Salt Lake City,

UT $569,969 $2,901 53.5 % -1.5 % 90.8 % 34 $1,751

*Table ordered by market size

