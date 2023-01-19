SING A CHEESY NEW TUNE WITH THE RELEASE OF “BLOCK JAMS” FROM TILLAMOOK®

Dairy Co-Op Drops Album of Cheddar-Inspired Tracks by TikTok Creators That You Never Knew You Needed

TILLAMOOK, Ore., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Game viewers are encouraged to turn up their snack games with Tillamook's bold cheddar slices, shreds, and blocks, all while munching along to "Block Jams," a compilation of cheddar tracks that will literally get eaters everywhere singing a cheesy new tune.

The creative campaign is the first-ever Big Game advertisement from the beloved dairy co-op, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA). A modern (and more delicious) take on the classic CD infomercial, the spot was developed by TCCA in partnership with creative agency 72andSunny Los Angeles. "Block Jams" features three TikTok creators dropping bold and epic music tracks inspired by their favorite Tillamook Cheddar products:

"This campaign is about helping consumers to make the best possible choice for their game day spreads and hopefully we're bringing a little joy through the power of music at the same time," said Kate Boltin, Vice President, Brand Marketing, TCCA. "The ear-worm tracks on Block Jams, that we are so honored to have partnered on with these talented creators, not only underscore our uncompromising brand commitment to quality standards, but are meant to be fun reminders as shoppers peruse the grocery store aisles too."

While some tune in for the game, food is *actually* the #1 reason most people gather on football's favorite Sunday1. Knowing that food is the real MVP, TCCA is making bold moves to ensure that consumers Big Game snacks are a touchdown. TCCA's delicious dairy products are made the right way – without shortcuts or compromises – from the brand's uncompromising standards to carefully sourced ingredients and making products with care, Tillamook Cheddar makes every bite the grate-est bite ever.

"Tillamook Cheddar is so good, it needed to be celebrated. Musically! So, we tapped the TikTok creator community to bring their fresh and unexpected takes on Tillamook Cheddar with songs of love and dairy devotion," said 72andSunny.

Tillamook's "Block Jams" is running across connected TV, digital video, social, audio, and out of home. Cheddar and music enthusiasts alike can tune in at tillamook.com/block-jams. The spot will be running in 22 local markets during Music's Biggest Night on February 5 and the Big Game on February 12.

Block Jams is not sold in stores, but Tillamook Cheddar is. Tillamook products are available at major retailers nationwide. Find products at a store near you at Tillamook.com.

About Tillamook County Creamery Association Founded in 1909 as a farmer-owned cooperative, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) recently achieved the distinction as a Certified B Corporation® (B Corp™) and prides itself on its commitment to bringing to market the most consistent, best tasting, highest quality dairy products made in the most natural way possible. Guided by the belief that everyone deserves real food that makes them feel good every day, Tillamook® produces internationally recognized, award-winning cheese as well as exceptional ice cream, butter, cream cheese spreads, yogurt, and sour cream, made with unwavering values that never sacrifice or compromise quality for profit. TCCA is owned by a group of farming families, primarily based in Tillamook County, Oregon. TCCA operates production facilities in Tillamook and Boardman, Oregon and employs more than 900 people throughout the state. The Tillamook Creamery is the largest tourist attraction on the coast of Oregon and one of the most popular in the state, attracting more than one million visitors each year. For more information on TCCA and Tillamook, visit Tillamook.com.

