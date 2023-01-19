Vonage Named a Leader in the Aragon Research Globe™ for Conversational AI in the Intelligent Contact Center

HOLMDEL, N.J., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage , a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has been identified as a Leader by Aragon Research, Inc . in the Aragon Research Globe™ for Conversational AI in the Intelligent Contact Center, 2023*.

New Vonage logo (PRNewsfoto/Vonage) (PRNewswire)

Modern consumers expect their issues to be resolved quickly and efficiently all while having a high-quality, intelligent, seamless experience. To meet these growing expectations, an increasing number of intelligent contact center (ICC) providers are integrating conversational AI technology into their product offerings - from intelligent virtual agents (IVA) to omnichannel connections to low-code/no code natural language solutions. The Aragon report covers 14 providers that are including conversational AI technology within their intelligent contact center offerings or providing solutions focused exclusively on the ICC and focuses on the set of companies that are either major established players in this space and/or demonstrating innovation in the market.

"The era of low expectations for contact center engagements is coming to an end as users are demanding enhanced, flexible and intelligent engagement with brands across all industries," said Jim Lundy, Founder & CEO of Aragon Research. "If artificial intelligence (AI) is the fuel that's driving the modernization of the ICC, then conversational AI is the vehicle making the UX much more enjoyable. And with a full, integrated portfolio and an increasing focus on intelligence and AI, Vonage is uniquely positioned to meet the growing demand for intelligence in the contact center through the power of the Vonage Communications Platform."

Vonage Contact Center is built on top of the Vonage Communications Platform (VCP), comprised of the Company's unified communications solution Vonage Business Communications (VBC), Vonage Contact Center (VCC) solution and composable Communications APIs that can all be integrated and layered with AI and conversational intelligence capabilities. As the report highlights, Vonage provides a variety of conversational AI options, including a set of production-ready conversation templates to jump-start the building of your virtual agents, providing templates for customer care, appointment scheduling, delivery updates, and post-call surveys.

"We are excited to be named a Leader in Conversational AI in the Intelligent Contact Center by Aragon, driven by the power of our comprehensive, integrated Vonage Communications Platform and the intelligent engagement capabilities that we offer customers around the world," said Noam Fine, Head of AI for Vonage. "Inclusion in this Aragon Research report highlights the value of our ongoing product innovation and continued focus on helping businesses enhance the way they communicate, connect, and engage with intelligent, composable solutions. We expect to see continued growth in this space and are excited about the possibilities ahead."

Other key strengths noted in the report include:

AI Studio , a low code/no code tool with a visual interface to design, create and deploy customer engagement solutions that operate in natural language using artificial intelligence across channels such as voice, SMS, and messaging apps such as WhatsApp; The recently announced Vonage, a low code/no code tool with a visual interface to design, create and deploy customer engagement solutions that operate in natural language using artificial intelligence across channels such as voice, SMS, and messaging apps such as WhatsApp;

AI Virtual Assistant , an omnichannel offering that includes voice and messaging, handles both inbound and outbound calls, can act as an AI-powered receptionist for inbound calls to triage requests and either solve requests independently or route calls to a live agent for more complex requests, and includes a leading-edge feature that incorporates video into the contact center and enables agents to escalate any call into a video session on the fly; Vonage, an omnichannel offering that includes voice and messaging, handles both inbound and outbound calls, can act as an AI-powered receptionist for inbound calls to triage requests and either solve requests independently or route calls to a live agent for more complex requests, and includes a leading-edge feature that incorporates video into the contact center and enables agents to escalate any call into a video session on the fly;

Conversation Analyzer which records, transcribes, and analyzes all calls, and provides a summary dashboard to segment and analyze the call providing insights into compliance, quality management, and agent performance; and Vonagewhich records, transcribes, and analyzes all calls, and provides a summary dashboard to segment and analyze the call providing insights into compliance, quality management, and agent performance; and

Vonage Marketplace which provides 150+ add-ons, integrations, and services. which provides 150+ add-ons, integrations, and services.

Vonage was also recently named a Leader in both the Aragon Research Globe™ for the Intelligent Contact Center, 2022 and the Aragon Research Globe™ for Unified Communications and Collaboration, 2022 . Acknowledgment in all three of these reports underlines the value of Vonage's integrated strategy and years-long focus on the convergence of APIs, UC, and CC - which together make up the single, integrated VCP. This composable architecture, layered with AI capabilities, allows businesses to build better customer and employee engagements that will surprise and delight users.

Download the Aragon Globe excerpt.

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

*Aragon Research "Aragon Research Globe™ for Conversational AI in the Intelligent Contact Center, 2023." by Craig Kennedy, January 17, 2023.

© 2023 Aragon Research, Inc. and/or its Affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

About Vonage

Vonage , a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, AI and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. The Vonage conversational commerce application enables businesses to create AI-powered omnichannel experiences that boost sales and increase customer satisfaction. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications, contact center and conversational commerce applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely - providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements.

Vonage is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel and Asia and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vonage