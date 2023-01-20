Acclaimed Celebrity Designer Creates Gated Glamor For New Thunderbird Heights Listing

Luxurious "Waterfall" Home Is A Bespoke Palm Springs Hideaway

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A glamorous Rancho Mirage hideaway, reimagined by acclaimed celebrity designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard, has been listed in the exclusive Thunderbird Heights gated community for $4.925 million. The two-bedroom home conjures the magic of old Hollywood with its mid-century aesthetic, its modern style, and its entertainment-ready open spaces.

Nicknamed the "Waterfall" home for its inviting swimming pool and oversized spa, fed by multiple waterfalls, the 3,533 square-foot ranch-style home embraces a sense of symmetry and balance with its footprint, its design, and its double master-suite layout. The home's mature, lush landscaping only punctuates that feeling by creating what feels like a hidden oasis in the city.

"This home just simply wows," said Stewart Smith, Realtor with PS Properties, representing the sellers. "The luxurious outdoor living spaces, the pristine views and Martyn Lawrence Bullard's inspired design come together to create a truly unique living experience that manages to capture all the best of what Palm Springs has to offer."

Bullard, an accomplished designer to A-list celebrities such as Cher, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, Ellen Pompeo and Tommy Hilfiger, left his mark throughout the home — infusing the space with color, texture, theme and ambiance. His work, recognized regularly by Elle Decor and Architectural Digest, to include the magazine's AD100 list, sets a distinct yet light vintage-modern mood and tone by leveraging the home's lines and its abundant oversized glass at every opportunity.

The charm and glamor of old Hollywood can be felt with a cohesive design that ties together artwork with mid-century furnishings and dressing room-inspired lighting. The home's furnishings, with the exception of the artwork, convey with the sale.

"With just one walk through this home, the possibilities for entertaining are immediately evident," said Patrick Jordan, Realtor with PS Properties, representing the sellers. "From the gorgeous spa and firepit area to the relaxing poolside deck to the stunning evening views and the premium kitchen — this home provides a bespoke backdrop for a memorable event waiting to happen, on any scale."

With panoramic views of the nearby mountains and the city lights below, the Waterfall home truly shines at sunset and into the evening as lighting sets the home's lines and angles aglow. And its premium kitchen, finished with marble countertops, an eight-burner Wolf range, two dishwashers and a sub-zero fridge, is the ideal starting point for evenings that deserve a toast.

