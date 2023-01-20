Engiven: The Most Trustworthy Crypto Donation Platform

Earns SOC 2 Type 2 Certification, Highlighting Industry-Leading Information Security Practices and Compliance Standards

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Engiven, Inc., a leading cryptocurrency donation technologies company, announced today that it has achieved SOC 2 Type 2 compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations also known as SSAE 18. Achieving this standard with an unqualified opinion serves as third-party industry validation that Engiven, Inc. provides enterprise-level security for customers' data secured in the Engiven, Inc. system.

Engiven was founded on the principle that complex giving solutions should be highly secure, transparent, and simple.

Engiven, Inc. provides SaaS-based technologies that equip nonprofit organizations to securely accept and liquidate cryptocurrency donations while eliminating complexity and risk. Engiven's crypto donation platform is sleek, boasting a highly automated end-to-end solution where the donation is verified on the blockchain, exchanged for USD, and a gift receipt is immediately sent to the donor.

"Engiven was founded on the principle that complex giving solutions should be highly secure, transparent, and simple," said James Lawrence, Co-Founder and CEO of Engiven. "Financial trust has now become paramount in the crypto services industry and Engiven continues to place trust at the center of our company. By meeting or exceeding industry standards for security protocols, we aim to inspire trust that unlocks crypto generosity for the nonprofits that are changing the world for good."

SOC 2 Type 1 is a certification that examines a company's controls at a specific point in time and provides an opinion on whether the controls were designed effectively to meet compliance standards. Engiven first received SOC 2 Type 1 status in June of 2022, becoming the first crypto donation platform to do so.

SOC 2 Type 2, on the other hand, is a certification that examines the effectiveness of a company's controls over a period of time and includes testing to ensure that they are operating as designed.

An unqualified opinion on a SOC 2 Type 2 audit report demonstrates to Engiven, Inc.'s current and future customers that Engiven manages customer and confidential data with the highest standards of security and compliance.

About Engiven

Founded in 2018, Engiven is a leading provider of cryptocurrency donation services to nonprofits and faith-based organizations. The Engiven platform provides a highly automated crypto-giving solution that includes blockchain monitoring, automatic exchanges, gift receipts, bank deposits, IRS tax form creation, custody options, and a full suite of developer APIs. Engiven, Inc. has achieved SOC 2 Type 2 compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations also known as SSAE 18. For more information about Engiven, visit https://engiven.com. Follow us on Twitter (@engiveninc) and LinkedIn (Engiven, Inc).

